Around The World in 80 Weighs: release date, what happens, countries and everything you need to know

Around The World in 80 Weighs is a post-Christmas diet series on Channel 4 that sees six sees overweight Brits travel the world to discover how other countries like Tonga, India and America tackle obesity.

First up they’re in Japan, where only four per cent of the population are obese, compared to 25 per cent in the UK, and where it’s a legal requirement for companies to measure their employees’ waistlines once a year! Among the plus-size pilgrims, all with emotional stories to share, are Therryi, who turned to food after her best friend was murdered, and Russell, who’s worried he’ll die early from diabetes like his late father.

Around The World in 80 Weighs on Channel 4 is a four-part series that starts on Channel 4 on Tuesday January 16 2024 at 9pm, with episodes running weekly at the same time.

What happens in Around The World in 80 Weighs

Six Britons with a combined weight of 134st are on a ‘fat-finding’ mission to discover why waistlines are expanding in Channel 4 series Around the World in 80 Weighs. Across four episodes they travel to Tonga, America and India to understand each country’s unique relationship between food, culture and body size. But first up the six — Susan, Tiffany, Marisa, Russell, Therri-Jay and Phil — are in Japan, where only 4% of the population is obese, compared to 25% in the UK. There they eat and exercise like the Japanese before a weigh-in at the end of the five-day stay.

"I don’t want to be big. My child’s four and I can’t keep up," says Phil, 34, from Leeds. "If another country has a way of doing something about it, I’ll embrace it."

However, the group are shocked by the portion sizes in Japan, with small plates of miso soup, rice, and either fish or chicken. They also learn how the government broadcasts a radio exercise class every morning and how it’s a legal requirement for companies to measure their employees’ waistlines once a year!

"It’s a wake-up call," says Marisa, 31, from Kent. "Time’s ticking. In 15 years we might not be here if we don’t change."

Finally, after a traditional Japanese bath, it’s time for the weigh-in. With a combined loss of 2.5 stone, it seems the lifestyle has paid off! "I’m buzzing,’ says Marisa. ‘I can’t believe how much weight we’ve lost. I hope we take the Japanese discipline forward with us!"

Tiffany and Therri-Jay in Japan for episode 1 of Around The World In 80 Weighs. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Is there a trailer for Around The World in 80 Weighs?

Channel 4 hasn't released a trailer for Around The World in 80 Weighs so this is a series you'll need to give a watch.