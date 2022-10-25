Autumnwatch 2022: air date, presenters and everything you need to know

Autumnwatch 2022 is ready to bring the great outdoors indoors for another season.

This year's overarching theme is "The Changing Face of Autumn", meaning Autumnwatch 2022 will be putting a particular focus on what the season looks like amidst drastic climate change. Our presenters will guide us through how British wildlife reacted and coped with the country's extremely hot summer, and what that could mean for the future.

As you'd expect, the weeklong live shows will bring all kinds of wildlife into focus, with live camera feeds from Norfolk and Pembrokeshire hoping to capture all kinds of creatures going about their daily lives, and plenty of pre-recorded segments covering a range of scientific, cultural and animal stories to boot.

Here's what you need to know about the latest series of the nature show.

When is Autumnwatch 2022 on TV?

Autumnwatch 2022 begins airing live on BBC Two from Tuesday, October 25 at 8 pm. New episodes will air nightly for on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the same time.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! This teaser gives us just a taste of the wide variety of natural habitats we'll be visiting, and some of the many creatures the team will hope to show off in the latest series. Check it out below.

The Autumnwatch Digital team have also been hard at work preparing a boatload of additional content to support the show this season.

For starters, there are more relaxing live camera feeds to dip into from Norfolk and Pembrokeshire which will be streaming daily on BBC iPlayer and the BBC YouTube Channel (opens in new tab), plus there will be bonus clips shared across social media channels that won't appear in the live shows and the team will be on hand to answer viewers' wildlife questions on Facebook and Twitter (opens in new tab).

Plus, you can get involved by sharing your own photos and video clips with #Autumnwatch.

Who's presenting Autumnwatch 2022?

Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan

Image 1 of 2 Chris Packham. (Image credit: BBC/Pete Dadds ) Michaela Strachan. (Image credit: BBC/Pete Dadds )

Autumnwatch regulars Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan will be coming to us live from Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk. During the summer, parts of the area were hit by a wildfire, and so the duo will be talking about the effect that climate change is having on our changing seasons.

Michaela will be paying a visit to where the fire broke out to see how the area's recovering. On set, macro filming tanks will bring us closer than ever to some of the mini-beasts that live on Wild Ken Hill.

Gillian Burke and Iolo Williams

Image 1 of 2 Gillian Burke. (Image credit: BBC/Pete Dadds ) Iolo Williams. (Image credit: BBC/Pete Dadds )

Gillian and Iolo are instead heading out to the Teifi Marshes Nature Reserve and Cardigan Bay in Wales.

The Teifi wetlands are home to a wealth of wildlife including water shrews, otters, snakes, deer and plenty of birds. It supports all sorts of habits such as open pastures and hedgerows, with the river Piliau cutting through the marshes and supporting a range of fish species like salmon and mullets and amphibious wildlife like toads and frogs.

Meanwhile, Cardigan Bay is home to the largest bottlenose dolphin population, being one of only two 'semi-resident' populations (the other is the Moray Firth in the Scottish Highlands).

What are the pre-filmed stories this year?

Along with everything we've mentioned so far, there will be a new batch of short films from all corners of the British Isles featured in the four shows.

These films include: a close-up on the work of PhD student Julia Sutherland, the only person in Britain studying the UK's killer whale population off the Shetland coast, footage of Chelmsford-based bat carer, Kim Wallis who hopes to rehabilitate and release more than 70 bats, and a look at the work of East Lothian's entomologist Katty Baird as she charts the moth population on her doorstep.

Plus, vet Sean McCormack is tracking down the Edible Dormouse that have taken up residence in Ealing, close-ups on the lives of crickets, ivy spiders and the creatures who snack on the falling leaves in the Cambrian mountains, and a film from Autumnwatch's third year in collaboration with Children in Need.