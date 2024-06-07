Bake Off: The Professionals 2024 — release date, hosts, judges and everything we know

Things are heating up in the kitchen once again in Bake Off: The Professionals 2024 as 12 pairs of contenders tackle seemingly impossible challenges, including masterminding Carnival, Circus and Haute Couture-themed edible Showpieces!

"When we started eight years ago, I thought we’d struggle to keep finding pastry chefs of a high calibre, but we manage it every year," says judge Benoit Blin, who can’t wait to put a fresh batch of hopefuls through their paces with his ruler-wielding colleague, Cherish Finden.

"Pastry chefs have always been hidden behind the chef somewhere – in this show, they come out of their shadow!"

Here is everything we know about Bake Off: The Professionals 2024...

Bake Off: The Professionals starts on Monday, June 10 on Channel 4 at 8 pm. The next episode airs the following evening on Tuesday, June 11 at the same time.

There are 10 episodes in total which will air weekly on Monday and Tuesday evenings at 8 pm on Channel 4.

Bake Off: The Professionals 2024 hosts

Once again Bake Off: The Professionals will be hosted by Liam Charles and Ellie Taylor.

Judges Benoit and Cherish told us they are pleased to see Ellie back after making her hosting debut last year... "Ellie’s smart, funny and gives the show a good energy, while Liam’s always a joy. They’re great fun," Benoit said.

Cherish added: "They both bring warmth and a remarkable ability to calm down the chefs during tense moments."

Bake Off: The Professionals is back. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Bake Off: The Professionals 2024 judges

As in previous years, Benoit Blin, who is Chef Pâtissier at Raymond Blanc’s two Michelin-starred Oxfordshire restaurant Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, and Cherish Finden, international pastry consultant and former executive pastry chef at London hotel The Langham, will be judging the culinary competition.

Here, they tell us more about what is on the menu...

Welcome back for another series, Benoit and Cherish! Benoit: "Ah, it’s always good fun. We have fantastic teams of pastry chefs, the best the UK has to offer – from big hotels, patisseries and small ventures – all coming to try to better themselves." Cherish: "It’s a captivating glimpse into the world of professional pastry. Viewers will be amazed by the skill and entertained by the drama!"

What’s the standard like this year? Benoit: "Very competitive! The teams have seen what others have done in the past, so know what skills they have to bring to the competition." Cherish: "Yes, it’s exceptionally high – really impressive in their Showpiece sculptures."

Episode one also features a Secret Challenge, with the competitors tasked with creating 36 individual tarte aux fraise and one chocolate amenity. What can you reveal about that? Benoit: "I love the Secret Challenge – not in a sadistic way because the chefs don’t know what they’ll have to do, but because it teaches us about their skillset. Another Secret Challenge in this series is to make coffee éclairs, something a chef does day in, day out in a kitchen, so you’d expect them to do a decent éclair. It’s a way of finding out if they’ve got rudimentary skills or lacking in some of the basics."

Do you get nervous watching them prepare their jaw-dropping Showpieces? Benoit: "Oh definitely, especially during the last 15 minutes as the pressure increases. One team didn’t cook their sugar properly and a piece that was meant to stand vertically began falling down in front of our eyes. It was painful to watch."

Is it fair to say you’re the most straight-talking judges on TV? Benoit: "If it’s a complete disaster, you have to go for it and tell them what’s wrong! But we always try to give some positive feedback with the negative." Cherish: "As a judge, it’s vital to combine honesty with kindness. We must critique yet avoid doing unnecessary harm to a chef’s confidence."

What has been your favourite taste or creation over the show’s nine seasons? Benoit: "There was a truffle plant-based donut I will always remember and a parmesan and white chocolate macaroon, and, in 2022, I loved a beautiful chocolate piece inspired by a Cornish harbor scene. Every year seems to get better." Cherish: "One of my favorite creations was crafted by Emmanuel Bonneau and Sam Leatherby from London Hilton on Park Lane [who went on to win Series 3 in 2018] – a chocolate and sugar masterpiece, which included intricate chef figures and a miniature kitchen. It was a standout!"

We think you must have one of the best jobs in the world. But do you ever tire of sampling sweet stuff? Cherish: "I don’t really eat sweet treats at home, I prefer crisps and sparkling wine. Or comfort food like beans on toast." Benoit: "Unfortunately, I have a very sweet tooth! It’s my downfall and starting to show a little on my waist, but part of the job of being a good chef is eating what you’re making. My guilty pleasures are a Mars bar or Snickers – my wife tries to hide them at home but I always find them!"

Bake Off: The Professionals will see things heat up in the kitchen. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Is there a trailer for Bake Off: The Professionals 2024?

No, sadly there isn't a trailer but if one is released by Channel 4 we will add it to this guide.