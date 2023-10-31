Banged Up season 1 — release date, star inmates, locations, episodes, exclusive interview and everything we know

Banged Up season 1 — a complete guide to Channel 4’s new four-part series

Ever imagined how you’d cope in prison? For seven celebrities, that idea becomes an unnerving actuality in C4’s new immersive reality series Banged Up.

Among the stars taking part are Sid Owen (EastEnders), Tom Rosenthal (Plebs), MP Johnny Mercer, Marcus Luther (Gogglebox) and singer HRVY. They’ve all agreed to call HMP Shrewsbury home for [up to] seven days and live cheek-by-jowl with reformed criminals, who have all been instructed to act as they did when they were in prison. Gripping, unsettling and compulsive viewing, this promises to be a very real-feeling piece of reality TV.

Here, Sid Owen gives us his inside guide to the first-ever series of Banged Up…

Banged Up season 1 debuts with its first episode on C4 on Tuesday, October 31 2023 at 9.15 pm.

Episode two is available to watch on C4 on Tuesday, November 7 2023.

The third and fourth episodes are showing the following week (exact times and days TBC — check back for updates).

Banged Up season 1 — celebrities

EastEnders’ Sid Owen, Friday Night Dinner’s Tom Rosenthal, MP Johnny Mercer, Gogglebox’s Marcus Luther, singer HRVY, journalist Peter Hitchens and ex MP Neil Parish have volunteered to spend up-to seven days inside with former criminals and prison guards to experience first-hand UK prison life, from strip searches and solitary confinement to violence and drug dealing. And while everyone has different reasons for taking part, for Sid its deeply personal.

Growing up, Sid’s now-deceased father David Sutton was a bank robber. One of his brothers was in and out of prison for theft, another was sentenced to eight years for drug trafficking. After his mother Joan died of cancer when he was seven, a young Sid found acting and strongly believes it saved him from following in their footsteps.

“It’s a big part of the reason I wanted to do this. My dad went to prison for armed robbery — I can probably count on one hand the amount of times I met him — and my brothers went to prison too. I wanted to get a taster for what they went through because I could have quite easily gone down that wrong road,” Sid told What To Watch in an exclusive interview.

“I got dealt a lucky card with acting. I used to go to the Anna Scher Theatre after school. It was basically acting classes for poor kids. Directors and producers came to watch us and I got my first job when I was around eight. One thing led to another and I continued to work, and when I was 16, I joined EastEnders.”

Banged Up season 1 — filming location

Banged Up was filmed at the decommissioned HMP Shrewsbury.

During their time in the notorious Victorian jail — which has featured in Coronation Street, Time and Happy Valley — the stars live under real prison conditions with reformed, self-confessed murderers, drug dealers and violent robbers, who’ve agreed to behave as they did inside. The incarcerated are overseen by former governor Clare Pearson and a team of ex-prison staff.

“It feels like the real deal. We get pushed and tested. The noise, aggression and shouting eventually affects your psyche. You’re on your toes and the defence barriers are up, while you get to know who to speak to and who to avoid. My survival skills were to just get on with people,” reveals Sid.

“There were big characters in there, but as a child I grew up in a hostile, volatile, dangerous environment myself. I could empathise with a lot of them because I grew up in similar backgrounds in a council estate, beyond the breadline with no parents. They’ve committed crimes for whatever reason or other, but there's always a backstory. I heard a lot of sad stories.

“Let’s just say it was an emotional rollercoaster, a lot happened in a week. It was definitely a good experience, but one to leave behind. It’s certainly put me off for life! Never again!”

More on Banged Up season 1 from Sid Owen…

Sid on HMP Shrewsbury… “It is one of the most haunted prisons in the UK. I didn’t spot any ghosts but a lot of people did. I don't believe in ghosts, but it was a nasty place, dirty and horrible. I wouldn’t choose to do it again. And because we filmed in June and July this year it was hot as well.

“Speaking to the other inmates, who’ve been released from prison themselves, they said this brought it all back, you know, being in prison again. It’s as close as close can be and certainly an eye-opener.”

Sid on the other celebrity inmates… “I got to know Marcus a bit. You'd get to the gym or rec with someone and that was our chance to chat with the other celebs. I was gutted I didn't get to know Tom, as I hardly got to speak to him. But Harvey was a lovely kid. Neil and Peter, I didn't get a chance to speak to.”

Sid on passing time… “Nighttime was very boring. You’d be in your cell from about 7 pm and then that's it until 8 am the next morning. So that’s 13 hours of straight banged-up. If you sleep six to eight hours, that’s a lot of time just sitting there doing nothing.

“I found myself in the mornings banging on the door shouting, wanting to get out.”

Sid on prison food… “The food was terrible,” says Sid. “It was like school dinners — chicken nuggets, chips, beans, horrible white bread, corn beef sandwiches. It wasn't very nice, but then I don't suppose they send you to prison for a culinary experience do they?”

Is there a trailer for Banged Up series 1?

Yes, there is a trailer and it is every bit as action-packed as you would imagine.

You can see the celebrities trying to get used to prison life and meeting fellow inmates, but will they last the full week inside? You can watch below...

Banged Up season 1 — episode guide

Episode 1

Sid Owen, best known for playing Ricky Butcher on EastEnders is the first to enter decommissioned HMP Shrewsbury. Close behind him are Googlebox’s Marcus Luther and MP Johnny Mercer, and all three are in for a rude awakening as soon as they walk through the doors. Joining in future episodes are Tom Rosenthal, HRVY, Peter Hitchens and Neil Parish.

It is make or break for the first three celebrity inmates. How will Johnny Mercer fare? (Image credit: Channel 4)

Episode 2

Former Tory MP Neil Parish arrives for a stint behind bars and finds himself in a cell with international drug dealer Chet Sandhu, who doesn't exactly provide a warm welcome. Pop star HRVY has a rude awakening when he refuses to take off his gold bracelet during processing, former EastEnders actor Sid Owen tries to break petty criminal Liam's cycle of crime with an acting class and Gogglebox star Marcus Luther attends an anger management course

Banged Up season 1 — additional information

Johnny Mercer’s Banged Up experience was filmed separately. He had committed to taking part prior to being appointed a cabinet minister.

The working title for Banged Up was originally HMP.

The series was commissioned by Channel Head of Documentaries Alisa Pomeroy with Documentaries Senior Commissioning Editor Madonna Benjamin and Commissioning Editor Rita Daniels.

Alisa Pomeroy said: “This is the sort of television that Shine makes so brilliantly for C4, in the vein of precursors The Island and Hunted. Once again, they've constructed an immersive documentary precinct where real stories play out. We've always wanted to rig a prison with cameras at C4, and this series comes as close as possible, allowing us to explore some of the big questions about the UK prison system and whether it works.”

The series was produced by Shine with executive producers Tim Whitwell and Tom Clarke and series producer Emma Young.

Tim Whitwell said: “For the first time, we have rigged a prison to find out what really happens in the cells after bang up. This series aims to enthrall and entertain, whilst kickstarting a national debate about crime and punishment.”