Beat The Chasers season 5 is back for another round of quizzing this May.

Once again, members of the public are ready to see if they're capable of taking on ITV's quiz experts to try and earn themselves a huge cash prize.

Season 5 is due to be another exciting outing for Beat The Chasers as Super Offers are back, plus there's a new Chaser from The Chase Australia stepping in to temporarily join the roster.

Beat The Chasers season 5 gets underway on Monday, May 16 at 9 pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Episodes will be broadcast nightly at the same time throughout the week, with the final episode set for Friday, May 20.

Which Chasers are taking part?

Most of the usual suspects from The Chase are present and accounted for in the latest series of the competitive quiz show. Series regulars Mark "The Beast" Labbett, Shaun "The Dark Destroyer" Wallace, Jenny "The Vixen" Ryan, Paul "The Sinnerman" Sinha and Darragh "The Menace" Ennis are all taking part.

However, The Chase fans might have spotted that Anne Hegerty— aka The Governess— isn't part of the lineup. Unfortunately, Anne tested positive for Covid-19 before Beat The Chasers was due to start filming, and so she was unable to join in.

To ensure the Chasers aren't at a disadvantage, a new face has been called up to join the roster. Issa Schultz — otherwise known as "The Supernerd" on The Chase Australia — has stepped in to fill out the team.

Issa Schultz from The Chase Australia is stepping in for The Governess. (Image credit: ITV)

When we spoke to him, Issa told us he felt like he had "massive shoes to fill". He said: "I've worked with Anne since 2015 when The Chase Australia started. As The Governess, Anne is a terrifying woman, with massive shoes to fill.

"Everyone was so supportive of me joining Beat The Chasers, but Anne was the most supportive, sending me lovely messages."

How does Beat The Chasers work?

Beat The Chasers contestants start out with a Cash Builder round. Here, they get asked five multiple choice questions, earning £1,000 for each correct answer.

From there, players are given the choice of taking on between two and six Chasers for varying sums of money but with a decreasing time advantage.

Fans will pleased to learn that Super Offers are returning for Beat The Chasers season 5. This new round was added last series, and gave offered players the chance to win hundreds of thousands of pounds if they managed to get 5/5 in their Cash Builder rounds.

Who's hosting Beat The Chasers season 5?

Unsurprisingly, Bradley Walsh is back on hand as the host. He's been part of The Chase from the beginning when the original series was launched way back in 2009, and has hosted both the main and spin-off series ever since.