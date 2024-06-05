Boy: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Boy is a new short film coming to Apple TV Plus which revolves around two boys.

A debut piece by screenwriter and director Angel Constantinou, the movie aims to highlight a crisis in Britain's mental health care for young people. It's being made in aid of Young Minds and Doitfordrayke.

The film is billed as a "dark and poetic journey through the lives and minds of two different boys". The makers say: "Constantinou's complex childhood and more recent challenges as a full-time caregiver while balancing being a working mother are woven into the film storyline."

Here's everything we know…

Boy is released on Apple TV Plus on July 19.

Boy plot

The two central characters of Boy are Sam and Rick. Sam is a child carer with a disabled mother. At school, Sam is being bullied by Rick. Meanwhile, Rick’s stepfather is a bully who physically abuses Rick while his mother stands by. In the short trailer, Sam is seen writing: "Hi Rick. It's me, your new friend Sam. I know that you're not a bad young man. You've hurt me loads but I forgive you. I know that someone shouts and hits you. I heard your dad's gone, like mine. Maybe we could talk about it in the school line.

"You need people around you that understand. I promise soon on your feet you will land. No more fighting, just stop and breathe and know that soon your anger will leave. Just talk to someone, tell them what’s wrong. Get it off your chest, doesn’t matter how long. We’re only boys we don't know it all. But no that sometimes everyone will fall. It’s me, it’s your new friend Sam."

Boy cast

CJ Constantinou plays Sam and Taye Junaid-Evans plays Rick. Other cast includes Lillian Avram as Steph, Desi Joseph as Ms Mendez, Angel Constantinou as Yasmin, Katerina Konstas as Liz and Jack Chambers as Tom.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, here it is...