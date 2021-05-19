'Britain’s Most Expensive Houses' — start date, premise, trailer and everything you need to know

Britain's Most Expensive Houses is returning to Channel 4 after the huge success of the one-off episode, which reached 2.1million viewers when it first aired. Teaming up with luxury estate agency UK Sotheby’s International Realty, this new series will give us a closer look at some of the country's most coveted properties.

Tim Hancock, Commissioning Editor at Channel 4 said: “After the success of documentary I’m delighted Sotheby’s have allowed us back to take a peek at more of the most extraordinary houses in the UK, and to give us a window into what it means to be extremely wealthy in Britain today.”

There's no confirmed release date for Britain's Most Expensive Houses, but we'll let you know as soon as it's announced. The original documentary this series is based on is available via All4, which included a look at a property in Highgate worth £40 million.

What should we expect from Britain's Most Expensive Houses?

Britain's Most Expensive Houses will follow prospective buyers as they view and purchase high-priced houses across the country, and will also follow the work and home lives of Sotheby’s estate agents as they help people find their dream home. In addition to this, we'll also learn more about some of the people interested in buying these luxury homes.

Sophie Wurzer Williams, Executive Producer said: “We will be taking viewers on an unforgettable trip inside some of the most jaw- dropping properties the UK has to offer, and meet some extraordinary people along the way! ”

Is there a trailer?

A trailer hasn't been released yet, but we'll keep you updated when one is available.