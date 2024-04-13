Camden: musicians, premise and everything we know about Dua Lipa's documentary series

Camden on Disney Plus is a music docuseries executive-produced by and featuring singer Dua Lipa. It hears from some of the biggest artists in the world whose careers were made or broken in that tiny part of north London. Featuring the likes of Chris Martin, Little Simz, Nile Rodgers, Yungblud, Boy George and many more, the four-part series tells the untold stories about how their lives were forever changed by the special place.

Camden is a four-part series that will premiere on Disney Plus in 2024. When the release date is announced, we’ll let you know on here.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet but if Disney Plus releases a Camden trailer, we’ll put it up on this page. In the meantime you can watch the Back To Back trailer below for the recent 2024 biopic movie on singer Amy Winehouse, much of which is set in an around Camden...

Camden — premise, musicians and what will be shown

The music documentary series Camden brings together many of the artists whose careers were launched in Camden, north London. It includes interviews with Dua Lipa, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Pete Doherty, Mark Ronson, Questlove, Little Simz, Nile Rodgers, Boy George, Yungblud, Black Eyed Peas, Jazzie B, Bob Vylan, Chuck D and Sister Bliss as they all reveal how the borough changed their life. And there are some stars who explain how their careers were broken there too.

Behind the scenes and more on DIsney Plus docuseries Camden

Camden is produced by Lightbox in association with Day One Pictures and Dua Lipa’s production company Radical22, whose lives were changed forever by this tiny part of London. The series director is Academy-Award-winner Asif Kapadia. Dua Lipa stars in the documentary Camden and serves as its executive producer.

All about singer Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is headlining Glastonbury in 2024, having found fame with songs such as Be The One, IDGAF, Hotter Than Hell, Levitating and New Rules. She also made her acting debut in the 2023 film Barbie and provided the song Dance the Night for the soundtrack.