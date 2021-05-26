'Can I Improve My Memory?' — release date, premise, trailer and everything you need to know

Can I Improve My Memory? is a new four-part series coming to Channel 4, which will put a series of celebrities to the test. Following a successful one off special, currently available on All4, the new series will arrive in the summer and take an even deeper look at how memory works.

Sandi Toksvig is taking on hosting duties for this programme, following her departure from The Great British Bake Off. Speaking about her latest role, she said: "A memory competition is perfect for me to host because of my own enviable, watertight memory. I’m looking forward to putting the contestants through their paces and seeing how they can radically boost their brains. Now, where did I leave my keys…"

Here's everything we know so far!

A release date hasn't been confirmed yet, but we do know the programme is set to air in Summer 2021. We'll let you know when we know more!

What is the premise of Can I Improve My Memory?

The first episode sees celebrities mastering general knowledge topics they know nothing about, followed by a quickfire challenge. Topics include planetary science, ornithology, American hip-hop, anatomy and dinosaurs of the Jurassic era. These have all been assigned to celebrities who aren't well versed in them, in order to really test their memory.

They won't be tackling this alone either, as the celebrity contestants will be coached by Ed Cooke, who became a Grand Master of Memory at just 23 years of age, and will attempt to use his own expertise to support them on this journey.

Jamie Isaacs, Executive Producer adds: "It’s a mix of quiz competition and features take-out, full of appealing tips for the audience. After all who doesn’t want a better memory?"

Who are the celebrity guests?

Can I Improve My Memory? has a great line-up of celebs hoping to put their memories to the test. The series will welcome Strictly Come Dancing legend Len Goodman, boxing heavyweight Chris Eubank, TV presenter Anna Richardson, EastEnders actor Nina Wadia, and Love Island winner Amber Gill, who are hoping to win the coveted Memory Champion title. But who will come out on top?

Is there a trailer?

Not yet - but stay tuned!