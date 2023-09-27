Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 4: release date, weekly celebrity contestants and everything we know about the series

More celebrities are ready to take their turn spinning the legendary big wheel in Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 4.

The popular primetime rendition of the classic game show Wheel of Fortune once again sees actors, musicians and athletes go head-to-head in an effort to win money for their respective charities. While the line-up of weekly contestants varies from week to week, hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White will remain as series anchors, providing their usual banter and commentary.

Here’s everything you need to know about Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 4.

The brand-new season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune debuts live on ABC on Wednesday, September 27, at 9 pm ET/PT. The episode becomes available to stream the next day on Hulu. Here is a brief synopsis of what’s to come in the season 4 premiere:

“Celebrity contestants go head-to-head for charity with Brendan Hunt (Steps of Faith Foundation), Melissa Villaseñor (TreePeople) and Joe Buck (St. Louis Children’s Hospital Foundation).”

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune contestants this week

Melissa Villaseñor, Brendan Hunt and Joe Buck, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Image credit: ABC/Christopher Willard)

In the episode airing on September 27, the celebrity contestants are as follows:

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso), Melissa Villaseñor (Saturday Night Live) and Joe Buck (F Is for Family)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 4 hosts

Returning to hosting duties is Pat Sajak. This go-around of the tournament shall prove bittersweet as he announced his planned departure from the weekly classic show Wheel of Fortune at the end of the 2023-2024 season. With that said, this could also be his last hoorah with the primetime version of the series.

Vanna White joins Sajak in Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. For those wondering, White plans to stay on the weekly series, joining new host, Ryan Secrest, at the end of Sajak’s tenure.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 4 trailer

While we don’t have an official trailer for the season, ABC was kind enough to release the following promo video featuring Sajak, White and a few celebrity contestants.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune premise

Here is the official synopsis of the series:

"Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world’s most famous Wheel on America’s Game and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million. All the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice."

How to watch Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is an ABC original show and new episodes air live directly on the broadcasting network. If you don’t have traditional cable/satellite television, new episodes can still be watched live using a live streaming service such as FuboTV , Hulu With Live TV or YouTube TV . Additionally, episodes can be watched the day after they air on demand with a subscription to Hulu.

At this time, we don’t have release information for new episodes of the series in the UK.