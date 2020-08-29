Chadwick Boseman: Where to stream the late actor's best movies

Actor Chadwick Boseman continued working during the four years he was undergoing treatment for colon cancer. He died Aug. 28 at age 43.

Chadwick Boseman — the face of T'Challa and Black Panther — is dead at age 43. Cancer. There's no other way to face it but head-on. It hurts. A lot. And it will keep on hurting for some time.

But we can celebrate the fact that Boseman leaves behind a plethora of work on the big screen. More than just Black Panther and Avengers. A lot more.

Here's a brief look at some of our favorite Chadwick Boseman flicks, and where you can stream them today.

Da 5 Bloods (2020)

This Spike Lee joint features Boseman as the fallen comrade of a band of five Black Vietnam War-era soldiers. We see him mostly as flashbacks (but later as hallucinations) in this story co-staring Delroy Lindo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Norm Lewis and Jonathan Majors.

The band of brothers — da Bloods — hid a cache of gold that went down on a CIA plane during the war, then return to Vietnam later in life to retrieve it. It's great watch — fun at times, painful at others — and a brilliant send-off for a brilliant actor.

21 Bridges (2019)

There are 21 bridges connecting Manhattan to the rest of New York and New Jersey, and Boseman's Andre Davis is tasked with making sure the killers of eight policemen don't get off the island.

This one of those movies that features Boseman's stare as much as anything else — and we're totally here for it.

Not that 21 Bridges needed much more firepower, but JK Simmons, Sienna Miller, Taylor Kitsch, Keith David and Alexander Siddig certainly add to the flick.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

What can you say about Endgame that hasn't already been said 100 times? It marked the end of Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (OK, OK, Spider-Man: Far From Home was the real finale), and Endgame was by necessity an epic ensemble cast.

But tell me you didn't tear up just a little at the site of Black Panther coming through the portal at the end. It was Falcon in Cap's ear, but T'Challa, Suri and Nakia who first made their way through — cool, calm and collected as always.

Boseman walks in and doesn't say a word. That stare, again, knowing that help was here, and that everything was going to be OK. It would take some work, but it would be OK.

(And if you haven't seen the audience reaction of that scene, I highly recommend it.)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Seeing T'Challa float away after The Snap was simultaneously soul-crushing and optimistic. On one hand, you knew he wasn't going to have a huge role in the sequel (and perhaps now we also know why). But at the same time, there was no way Marvel was going to kill off one of its biggest and most important new characters, right?

That's when I knew everything would be OK in Endgame. Probably.

Black Panther (2018)

Perhaps the most important superhero movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's a Black movie, through and through — sorely needed in this genre. It's also a really fun watch, with two actors — Boseman and Michael B. Jordan — feeding off each other the whole way.

Both could have been Black Panther. Jordan's Killmonger was misguided more than evil, and the film brings everyone together in the end, just as it should.

It also left us hungry for a sequel. Will we get one? I'd still like to think so.

Marshall (2017)

Chances are you already don't know as much as you should about Thurgood Marshall, the first Black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. This movie will help rectify that.

The soft smile. The pain of knowing what Marshall went through. And the great partnership with Josh Gad make this one a must-watch.

Message From The King (2016)

This isn't a great movie, but it makes the list because it's good to see Boseman in a role that isn't full of goodness. It's maybe a little bit of a trope in that regard — think Denzel in Man on Fire — but it's still a good watch.

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe finally introduces us to Wakanda, T'Challa — and Black Panther. We don't get to deep into things here besides the fact that he's royalty and is more smooth than any other of the MCU superheroes (sorry, Tony).

It's just a taste, really, setting the stage for the upcoming standalone Black Panther movie. Civil War stands on its own as one of the best MCU flicks. But the introduction of T'Challa makes it that much better.

Get On Up (2014)

For those of us of a certain age and certain persuasion, James Brown is more a caricature than anything. Larger than life, sure, but also a throwback to the early days of rock 'n' roll that just no longer exist.

Boseman humanized that in Get On Up in a way that will downright haunt you. He is James Brown in this movie. The eccentricities. The awfulness. And the soul.

42 (2013)

Jackie Robinson. Full stop.

That Boseman died on Aug. 28 — the day Major League Baseball celebrated Robinson in 2020 — only makes all this that much harder.