All the winners of the 78th Golden Globe Awards

It's Golden Globe time! Amy Poehler and Tina Fey return to host the awards show for their fourth run though, admittedly, the 78th telecast will work a little bit differently form the shows they've put on in the past. Fey and Poehler will be hosting from opposite coasts (with Fey in the Rainbow Room in New York and Poehler at the Beverly Hills Hilton in California). Nominees and winners will Zoom conference in from wherever they are in the world.

Netflix led the way with 22 nominations for movies and 20 more for series. Amazon had seven for movies and three for series. In addition to the traditional awards, the Globes will honor Jane Fonda with the Cecil B. deMille Award, and Normal Lear will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award.

We'll be updating the list of nominations below with the winner of each category as it's announced!

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Viola Davis— Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day— The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby— Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand— Nomadland

Carey Mulligan— Promising Young Woman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Riz Ahmed— Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman— Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins— The Father

Gary Oldman— Mank

Tahar Rahim— The Mauritanian

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova— Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson— Music

Michelle Pfeiffer— French Exit

Rosamund Pike— I Care a Lot (Winner!)

Anya Taylor-Joy— Emma

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen— Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden— The Prom

Lin-manuel Miranda— Hamilton

Dev Patel— The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg— Palm Springs

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Croods: a New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul (Winner!)

Wolfwalkers

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close— Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman— The Father

Jodie Foster— The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried— Mank

Helena Zengel— News of the World

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Best Director – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell— Promising Young Woman

David Fincher— Mank

Regina King— One Night in Miami...

Aaron Sorkin— The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao— Nomadland

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell— Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher— Mank

Aaron Sorkin— The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Winner!)

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton— The Father

Chloé Zhao— Nomadland

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat— The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson— Tenet

James Newton Howard— News of the World

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross— Mank

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste— Soul (Winner!)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Fight for You” — Judas and the Black Messiah ; Music By H.e.r., Dernst Emile Ii; Lyrics By H.e.r., Tiara Thomas

; Music By H.e.r., Dernst Emile Ii; Lyrics By H.e.r., Tiara Thomas “Hear My Voice” — The Trial of the Chicago 7; Music By Daniel Pemberton; Lyrics By Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite

Music By Daniel Pemberton; Lyrics By Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite “Io Sì (seen)” — The Life Ahead ; Music By Diane Warren; Lyrics By Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi (Winner!)

; Music By Diane Warren; Lyrics By Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi “Speak Now” — One Night in Miami... ; Music By Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth; Lyrics By Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

; Music By Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth; Lyrics By Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth “Tigress & Tweed” — The United States Vs. Billie Holiday; Music By Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq; Lyrics By Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Best Television Series – Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman— The Crown

Jodie Comer— Killing Eve

Emma Corrin— The Crown (Winner!)

Laura Linney— Ozark

Sarah Paulson— Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman— Ozark

Josh O'connor— The Crown (Winner!)

Bob Odenkirk— Better Call Saul

Al Pacino— Hunters

Matthew Rhys— Perry Mason

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins— Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco— The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning— The Great

Jane Levy— Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O'Hara— Schitt's Creek (Winner!)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle— Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult— The Great

Eugene Levy— Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudeikis— Ted Lasso (Winner!)

Ramy Youssef— Ramy

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People

The Queen's Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett— Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-jones— Normal People

Shira Haas— Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman— The Undoing

Anya Taylor-joy— The Queen's Gambit

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston— Your Honor

Jeff Daniels— The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant— The Undoing

Ethan Hawke— The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo— I Know This Much is True (Winner!)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Gillian Anderson— The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter— The Crown

Julia Garner— Ozark

Annie Murphy— Schitt's Creek

Cynthia Nixon— Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role