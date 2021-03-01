All the winners of the 78th Golden Globe Awards
It's Golden Globe time! Amy Poehler and Tina Fey return to host the awards show for their fourth run though, admittedly, the 78th telecast will work a little bit differently form the shows they've put on in the past. Fey and Poehler will be hosting from opposite coasts (with Fey in the Rainbow Room in New York and Poehler at the Beverly Hills Hilton in California). Nominees and winners will Zoom conference in from wherever they are in the world.
Netflix led the way with 22 nominations for movies and 20 more for series. Amazon had seven for movies and three for series. In addition to the traditional awards, the Globes will honor Jane Fonda with the Cecil B. deMille Award, and Normal Lear will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award.
Best Motion Picture — Drama
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Viola Davis— Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Andra Day— The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby— Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand— Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan— Promising Young Woman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Riz Ahmed— Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman— Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins— The Father
- Gary Oldman— Mank
- Tahar Rahim— The Mauritanian
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Maria Bakalova— Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Kate Hudson— Music
- Michelle Pfeiffer— French Exit
- Rosamund Pike— I Care a Lot (Winner!)
- Anya Taylor-Joy— Emma
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Sacha Baron Cohen— Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- James Corden— The Prom
- Lin-manuel Miranda— Hamilton
- Dev Patel— The Personal History of David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg— Palm Springs
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- The Croods: a New Age
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Soul (Winner!)
- Wolfwalkers
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
- Another Round
- La Llorona
- The Life Ahead
- Minari
- Two of Us
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Glenn Close— Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman— The Father
- Jodie Foster— The Mauritanian
- Amanda Seyfried— Mank
- Helena Zengel— News of the World
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Sacha Baron Cohen— The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya— Judas and the Black Messiah (Winner!)
- Jared Leto— The Little Things
- Bill Murray— On the Rocks
- Leslie Odom Jr.— One Night in Miami...
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Emerald Fennell— Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher— Mank
- Regina King— One Night in Miami...
- Aaron Sorkin— The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chloé Zhao— Nomadland
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Emerald Fennell— Promising Young Woman
- Jack Fincher— Mank
- Aaron Sorkin— The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Winner!)
- Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton— The Father
- Chloé Zhao— Nomadland
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Alexandre Desplat— The Midnight Sky
- Ludwig Göransson— Tenet
- James Newton Howard— News of the World
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross— Mank
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste— Soul (Winner!)
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- “Fight for You” — Judas and the Black Messiah; Music By H.e.r., Dernst Emile Ii; Lyrics By H.e.r., Tiara Thomas
- “Hear My Voice” — The Trial of the Chicago 7; Music By Daniel Pemberton; Lyrics By Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite
- “Io Sì (seen)” — The Life Ahead; Music By Diane Warren; Lyrics By Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi (Winner!)
- “Speak Now” — One Night in Miami...; Music By Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth; Lyrics By Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
- “Tigress & Tweed” — The United States Vs. Billie Holiday; Music By Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq; Lyrics By Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq
Best Television Series – Drama
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
- Olivia Colman— The Crown
- Jodie Comer— Killing Eve
- Emma Corrin— The Crown (Winner!)
- Laura Linney— Ozark
- Sarah Paulson— Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Jason Bateman— Ozark
- Josh O'connor— The Crown (Winner!)
- Bob Odenkirk— Better Call Saul
- Al Pacino— Hunters
- Matthew Rhys— Perry Mason
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Emily in Paris
- The Flight Attendant
- The Great
- Schitt's Creek (Winner!)
- Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Lily Collins— Emily in Paris
- Kaley Cuoco— The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning— The Great
- Jane Levy— Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
- Catherine O'Hara— Schitt's Creek (Winner!)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Don Cheadle— Black Monday
- Nicholas Hoult— The Great
- Eugene Levy— Schitt's Creek
- Jason Sudeikis— Ted Lasso (Winner!)
- Ramy Youssef— Ramy
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Normal People
- The Queen's Gambit
- Small Axe
- The Undoing
- Unorthodox
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Cate Blanchett— Mrs. America
- Daisy Edgar-jones— Normal People
- Shira Haas— Unorthodox
- Nicole Kidman— The Undoing
- Anya Taylor-joy— The Queen's Gambit
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Bryan Cranston— Your Honor
- Jeff Daniels— The Comey Rule
- Hugh Grant— The Undoing
- Ethan Hawke— The Good Lord Bird
- Mark Ruffalo— I Know This Much is True (Winner!)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role
- Gillian Anderson— The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter— The Crown
- Julia Garner— Ozark
- Annie Murphy— Schitt's Creek
- Cynthia Nixon— Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role
- John Boyega — Small Axe (Winner!)
- Brendan Gleeson— The Comey Rule
- Daniel Levy— Schitt's Creek
- Jim Parsons— Hollywood
- Donald Sutherland— The Undoing
