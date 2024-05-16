Clive Myrie's Caribbean Adventure: release date, locations, trailer and everything we know

Clive Myrie will be making a triumphant return to our screens with his new travel series Clive Myrie’s Caribbean Adventure, a celebration of island life and Clive’s own ancestry.

After Clive Myrie's Italian Road Trip, this time he will be travelling to the heart of the Caribbean islands. In Clive Myrie’s Caribbean Adventure, the journalist will be exploring his personal connection with this beautiful part of the world.

In this series, Clive will take viewers on a deep journey across four islands, unearthing his family roots and forging personal connections with each unique location. From the vibrant streets of Cuba to the nightlife of Jamaica, the lush landscapes of the Dominican Republic and the beach paradise of Barbados, Clive will explore it all.

Both of Clive’s parents came to the UK from Jamaica in the early 1960s but he’s only visited on a handful of occasions. He’ll travel in his mum and dad’s footsteps, track down family members he’s never met and spend time with his sister Judith, who recently moved back to Jamaica from the UK.

Here's everything we know about Clive Myrie’s Caribbean Adventure...

Clive Myrie’s Caribbean Adventure airs on Monday, May 27 on BBC Two at 6.30pm. It is thought the show will then air on weekday evenings in the same slot for three weeks.

All episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from Monday, May 27.

Clive Myrie’s Caribbean Adventure locations

Clive will explore his connection to Cuba. He knows one of his granddads spent time there, but beyond that is a bit of family mystery. While Clive’s there he’ll also learn about the indigenous Taino people — some of the first inhabitants of much of the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, in the Dominican Republic, where the Afro-Caribbean story begins, Clive will get a birds eye view of the oldest city in the Americas, dive into Dominican Santeria — a heady blend of African and European religious belief — and get hands on in a banana farm.

Finally, in Barbados, Clive will delve into the paradox of this popular tourist destination — the vivid signs of British culture all around, and Barbados’s recent drift away from British influence and the Commonwealth. He’ll join a cliff top retreat with second generation Brits who’ve reversed their parents’ journey and returned to live in the Caribbean, and he’ll be swimming with race-horses.

A post shared by BBC Press Office (@bbcpressoffice) A photo posted by on

Here's what happens in each episode...

Episode One - Monday, May 27: The newsreader goes on a trip to reconnect with family, explore his heritage and experience the rich mix of cultures that makes island life so special. Clive begins by meeting up with his sister and exploring the wild beauty of eastern Jamaica, encountering descendants of rebel mountain communities, visiting a high-altitude coffee farm, learning the secrets of jerk pork and bedding down 100ft above the Caribbean Sea.

Episode Two - Tuesday, May 28: In Jamaica's capital city, Clive discovers a new hidden talent when he tries some Dancehall moves. He explores a 19th-century mansion, which tells the story of Jamaica's first black millionaire. Clive heads to the school that has produced most of the country's Olympic sprinting talent and samples a Jamaican-Irish stout punch.

Episode Three - Wednesday, May 29: In Downtown Kingston, Clive brushes up on his Jamaican patois and tries out some popular street food. He catches up with a mural art collective, who have been transforming this district. Clive also checks out a boutique where he gets kitted out with some brand-new Downtown threads to look the part for a night out at a reggae club.

Clive Myrie’s Caribbean Adventure host

Mastermind host Clive Myrie presents the travelogue. (Image credit: BBC)

Clive Myrie is a BBC newsreader who has been the host of Mastermind since 2021.

He revealed why he enjoys travelogues so much outside of the newsroom: "I’ve always been fascinated by cultures and ideas, what it means to be a human being. Whether you’re in Japan or Germany or South Africa or Australia, I've always been interested in that side of the human condition. Part of my personality is quite serious and that's the sort of day job, being a correspondent and a reporter satiates that part of my personality.

"But there is another part of my personality, and anyone who knows me knows I like a laugh and to have fun, enjoy good food, wine, music, art, literature and culture, so to be able to satisfy that other half of my life is brilliant and I get that opportunity when I'm doing these travel series, which is great. As a foreign correspondent, you get to know different countries very well and you have to understand the culture in order to report on that. In a travel series, you get to see another side or another layer to these places and that's brilliant."

Clive Myrie’s Caribbean Adventure trailer

You can watch the trailer below where Clive explores his personal connection to the stunning islands...