CONFIRMED TV LISTINGS — here is what's on TV today amid Euro 2020 scheduling changes

The schedules have now been released by BBC and ITV, so if you're wondering what is on TV today and when your favourite soap or TV show is airing, we have got everything you need to know below.

Here is what is on TV on Sunday 27th, Monday 28th, and Tuesday 29th June 2021...

Sunday 27 June 2021

BBC1

2.45pm FILM: Early Man

4.05 Money for Nothing

4.50 Garden Rescue

5.35 Spy in the Wild

6.35 BBC News

7.00 Countryfile

8.00 Antiques Roadshow

9.00 Blue Planet II: Oceans of Wonder

10.00 News

10.30 Crouchy’s Year Late Euros: Live

11.15 MOTD: UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights

ITV

2.00pm FILM: Goosebumps

3.55 ITV news and weather

4.15 UEFA Euro 2020 live: Netherlands V Czech Republic

7.15 UEFA Euro 2020 live: Belgium V Portugal

10.20 News and weather

10.40 Joanna Lumley's Unseen Adventures

11.45 Martin Clunes: My travels and other animals

Monday 28 June 2021

BBC1

1.45pm Wimbledon

6.00 News

6.30 Local News

7.00 EastEnders

7.25 EastEnders

7.50 Holby City

8.30 Garden Rescue

9.00 Who Do You Think You Are?

10.00 News

10.35 Do Black Lives Still Matter?

11.00 MOTD: UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights

ITV

4.00pm Local news and weather

4.05 ITV Evening news and weather

4.15 UEFA Euro 2020 Live: Croatia V Spain

7.15 UEFA Euro 2020 Live: France V Switzerland

10.20 ITV news and weather

11.15 Heathrow: Britains' Busiest Airport

Tuesday 29 June 2021

BBC1

1.45pm Wimbledon

3.30 News

4.00 MOTD Live: England V Germany

7.30 MOTD Live: Sweden V Ukraine

10.10 News

10.45 Crouchy’s Year Late Euros: Live

11.30 Bates Motel

ITV

6.00pm Local news and weather

6.30 ITV Evening news

7.00 Emmerdale

8.00 Coronation Street

9.00 Doc Martin

10.00 ITV News at 10

10.45 UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights