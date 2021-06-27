CONFIRMED TV LISTINGS — here is what's on TV today amid Euro 2020 scheduling changes
By Claire Crick
Confirmed TV listings for Sunday 27th, Monday 28th, and Tuesday 29th June 2021.
TV listings for the coming days have now been confirmed after many TV shows have moved time slots to fit in between Euro 2020 football matches.
The schedules have now been released by BBC and ITV, so if you're wondering what is on TV today and when your favourite soap or TV show is airing, we have got everything you need to know below.
Here is what is on TV on Sunday 27th, Monday 28th, and Tuesday 29th June 2021...
Sunday 27 June 2021
BBC1
2.45pm FILM: Early Man
4.05 Money for Nothing
4.50 Garden Rescue
5.35 Spy in the Wild
6.35 BBC News
7.00 Countryfile
8.00 Antiques Roadshow
9.00 Blue Planet II: Oceans of Wonder
10.00 News
10.30 Crouchy’s Year Late Euros: Live
11.15 MOTD: UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights
ITV
2.00pm FILM: Goosebumps
3.55 ITV news and weather
4.15 UEFA Euro 2020 live: Netherlands V Czech Republic
7.15 UEFA Euro 2020 live: Belgium V Portugal
10.20 News and weather
10.40 Joanna Lumley's Unseen Adventures
11.45 Martin Clunes: My travels and other animals
Monday 28 June 2021
BBC1
1.45pm Wimbledon
6.00 News
6.30 Local News
7.00 EastEnders
7.25 EastEnders
7.50 Holby City
8.30 Garden Rescue
9.00 Who Do You Think You Are?
10.00 News
10.35 Do Black Lives Still Matter?
11.00 MOTD: UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights
ITV
4.00pm Local news and weather
4.05 ITV Evening news and weather
4.15 UEFA Euro 2020 Live: Croatia V Spain
7.15 UEFA Euro 2020 Live: France V Switzerland
10.20 ITV news and weather
11.15 Heathrow: Britains' Busiest Airport
Tuesday 29 June 2021
BBC1
1.45pm Wimbledon
3.30 News
4.00 MOTD Live: England V Germany
7.30 MOTD Live: Sweden V Ukraine
10.10 News
10.45 Crouchy’s Year Late Euros: Live
11.30 Bates Motel
ITV
6.00pm Local news and weather
6.30 ITV Evening news
7.00 Emmerdale
8.00 Coronation Street
9.00 Doc Martin
10.00 ITV News at 10
10.45 UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights
