Dark Hearts: everything we know about the espionage thriller

Dark Hearts is coming to BBC Four and iPlayer.

Dark Hearts (originally released as Black Hearts in France) is a six-part series that is heading to BBC Four and iPlayer.

This will mark the first time the series has been broadcast overseas, following a successful run in France, where it premiered on Prime Video in that territory.

The series is a joint venture for Corinne Garfin and Dang Thai Duong, who previously worked together on the TV series The Bureau, which aired on Canal+ in France.

Speaking about the program, Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, says: “Not only is Dark Hearts a gripping mix of action drama and espionage thriller, it also gives a fascinating insight into the lives of a close-knit elite military unit who know that every mission could be their last.”

Leona Connell, Chief Commercial Officer at distributors Newen Connect added: "Newen Connect is pleased to be continuing its relationship with the BBC, building on the previous successes of shows like The Promise, to bring UK audiences the first international broadcast of Dark Hearts."

Here's everything we know about Dark Hearts so far...

We don't have a confirmed release date for Dark Hearts just yet, but we will keep you updated when this changes.

Dark Hearts plot

According to producers, Dark Hearts is set in Iraq on the eve of the battle for Mosul in October 2016, and they know that every mission could be their last.

They add that "the series centres around an elite French Special Forces unit tasked with extracting the daughter and grandchildren of a high-ranking ISIS leader in order to gain vital information from him about an imminent terrorist threat in the region."

Dark Hearts cast

Marie Dompnier in Black Hearts. (Image credit: Sife Elamine-Mandarin Television)

Marie Dompnier (Witnesses), Thierry Godard (Spiral), and Nicolas Duvauchelle (Braquo) lead the cast of Dark Hearts.

Additional cast includes Tewfik Jallab (Paradise Beach,) Nina Meurisse (Mixte). Quentin Faure (Les Invisibles), Victor Pontecorvo (Le Torrent) and Soraya Garlenq (L'île prisonnière)

The cast play members of the French Special Forces whose lives are anything but ordinary and have to work closely together to ensure each mission is a success.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, you can watch the original French trailer below. There is an option to change subtitles via the YouTube settings, so you can translate it to any language.

The trailer gives us a glimpse into just some of the life threatening things this group do on a regular basis, expect lots of gunfire and explosions!