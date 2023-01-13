Dear Mama: release date, teaser, premise and everything we know about the Tupac docuseries

In what is perhaps long overdue, the life contributions of Tupac and Afeni Shakur get the docuseries treatment in Dear Mama.

Arguably the most prolific rapper to date, Tupac’s legacy extends far beyond his impact on music. Yes, he’s sold over 75 million records, was the first solo hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and has written lyrics that countless people around the world can recite. However, he was also heavily in tune with the many ills of society and lent his voice to championing the cause of the disenfranchised.

It’s this social activism component of his life that he undoubtedly inherited from Afeni. His mother was a well-known political activist and member of the Black Panther Party who certainly was not above fighting for well-worthy causes.

So just what is Dear Mama going to cover? Here’s everything we know.

Dear Mama premieres on FX on Friday, April 21, at 10 pm ET/PT with the first two episodes. The next three episodes debut one at a time on each of the following Fridays. Additionally, you can stream episodes the day after they air on Hulu.

While the series is headed to Disney Plus in the UK, as of now there is no official word as to when that will be. As more information becomes available, we can pass along the update here.

Dear Mama premise

Here is the official synopsis for the docuseries:

"From Allen Hughes, the award-winning director of critically acclaimed The Defiant Ones, comes FX’s Dear Mama, a deeply personal five-part series that defies the conventions of traditional documentary storytelling to share an illuminating saga of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur.

"Afeni Shakur was a revolutionary, an intellect and a voice for the people. She became a feminist darling of the '70s, a female leader in the movement amidst the macho milieu of the Black Panther Party. Tupac was a rapper and poet, a political visionary and philosopher who became known as one of the greatest rap artists of all time. In addition to becoming a global sex symbol and media favorite for his outspoken and sometimes outrageous antics, he would eventually become the poster child for modern Black activism. Their story chronicles the possibilities and contradictions of the United States from a time of revolutionary fervor to Hip Hop culture’s most ostentatious decade.

"FX’s Dear Mama is both an audio and visual experience. Tupac's timeless message is undeniable as beats evaporate into soundscapes and his lyrics revealed to be mantras of passion and politics. It eschews strict chronology for a style that slides back and forth in time, finding linkages between mother and son, 1970s and 1990s, Black activism and Hip Hop, that highlight how much has and has not changed in the struggle for human rights. Through this technique, the eras speak to each other and melt time away, shifting the dual narratives into one definitive portrait of a global superstar and the woman who shaped him, forever linked by love and fate."

Dear Mama Trailer

While an official trailer for Dear Mama has not yet been released, we do have a teaser. Take a look at the clip which includes footage of a young Tupac.

Dear Mama director

Directing the documentary is well-established director Allen Hughes in Hollywood. He’s previously lent his talents to Broken City, The Book of Eli and to Emmy-nominated The Defiant Ones.