Death at the White Hart: everything we know

Death at the White Hart is a new ITV murder mystery from Broadchurch writer Chris Chibnall

Chris Chibnall will adapt his own novel for ITV drama Death at the White Hart
Broadchurch fans won't want to miss Death at the White Hart, a new six-part ITV thriller from the same writer, Chris Chibnall.

Based on Chibnall's own debut novel, which is due for publication in March 2025, the series will follow the investigation of a murder in a sleepy Dorset village.

"Within this cliffhanger-packed murder mystery sits a specifically British story about how people live their lives right now," said Chibnall in an ITV statement.

The book is part of a two-novel deal the author has signed, so it seems like we can expect a follow-up in the years to come if it proves popular.

Here's everything we know about Death at the White Hart...

Death at the White Hart release date

ITV confirmed the series will go into production in 2026, so probably won't be on our screens until 2027.

It will air on ITV1 and STV and be available for streaming on ITVX and STV Player.

Fremantle will distribute the series internationally.

Death at the White Hart plot

The crime drama is based on the book that hit shelves in March 2025. Here's a brief synopsis from ITV...

"Death At The Hart is set in the Dorset village of Fleetcombe, where the village pub’s landlord is found murdered. Detective Nicola Bridge must unpick a web of lies and rivalries to unmask the killer."

Belinda Campbell at Red Planet Pictures, the production company behind the drama added..

Death at The White Hart is a finely crafted and epically executed story with a host of unforgettable characters and story twists that lends itself so well to a TV drama that audiences will relish. We are thrilled that Chris has chosen to work with us on bringing this brilliant book the screen.”

Death at the White Hart cast

There's no news on who will be playing Detective Nicola Bridge or who else might be appearing in the murder mystery at this stage, but we'll be sure to keep you update as soon as we hear anything.

Death at the White Hart trailer

Filming is yet to begin on this one, so there's no trailer available yet. We'll post it here when it does land though...

Sean Marland
Sean is a Senior Feature writer for TV Times, What's On TV and TV & Satellite Week, who also writes for whattowatch.com. He's been covering the world of TV for over 15 years and in that time he's been lucky enough to interview stars like Ian McKellen, Tom Hardy and Kate Winslet. His favourite shows are I'm Alan Partridge, The Wire, Wolf Hall and Succession and in his spare time he enjoys drinking tea, doing crosswords and watching football. 

