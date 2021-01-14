'Disenchantment' on Netflix — Everything you need to know about Season 3

Disenchantment Season 3 is coming to Netflix this month, so expect even more misadventures from Princess Tiabeanie (aka Bean). If you're yet to watch the fantasy series, it's the latest from The Simpsons and Futurama creator Matt Groening and follows a rebellious and alcoholic princess, her elf companion Elfo, and her destructive demon Luci. Not your average crowd!

The first two seasons are already available to stream on Netflix, and the third season will join them later this January. So it'll make for an epic binge watching session if you need to catch up.

A trailer for Disenchantment Season 3 was released in December, and gives us a sneak peak of what to expect. It gives us a glimpse into an alternate universe Dreamland called the Steamland that Bean and her gang visit to unravel the mystery surrounding Odval's betrayal at the end of season 2.

When is 'Disenchantment' Season 3 coming to Netflix?

Fans don't have long to wait, as Disenchantment Season 3 has a confirmed release date of 15th January, with the series launching exclusively on Netflix. It joins plenty of other great original series, so there's plenty to keep you entertained.

What is the plot of 'Disenchantment' Season 3?

According to Netflix, "The excitement builds in Disenchantment Season 3 as Bean continues to grow into her power and own her destiny. As the fearless friends venture out to discover new worlds, they might just find there really is no place like home."

The new season will pick up after the planned coup on Dreamland, with Bean and her father King Zog finding themselves in a sticky situation. Not to mention, the continued drama with Bean's evil sorceress mother Queen Dagmar trying to harm her. We can't wait!

Who stars in 'Disenchantment' Season 3?

Just like the previous two seasons, they'll be plenty of great voice actors returning for Disenchantment season 3. Many of them have lent their voice to other animated shows, as well as acting in some great sitcoms, so we're sure you'll recognise them!

Abbi Jacobson (Broad City)

Eric Andre (2 Broke Girls)

Nat Faxon (The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants)

John DiMaggio (Futurama)

Tress MacNeille (DuckTales)

Maurice LaMarche (Futurama)

There are also some new characters appearing in Season 3. This time, Bean will meet Mora the Mermaid who plays a key role in Bean's journey to Steamland, and there's also another new character in the form of industrialist Alva. Richard Ayoade and Meredith Hagner will also be joining the fun this year.