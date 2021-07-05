Doc Martin Season 10 release date, plot, cast, trailer, and everything you need to know

Doc Martin Season 10 will see Martin Clunes return for a final time as the grumpy Cornish Doctor.

Yes, sadly after getting on for nearly 20 years on screen, the makers have decided it’s time to end the hugely popular drama.

Star Martin Clunes and producer Philippa Braithwaite — who is Martin’s real-life wife — have revealed why they've decided it's time for the series to end.

“We have loved making nine series of Doc Martin. When we launched the series in 2004 we could never have imagined how much our loyal viewers would take to the grumpy Doc like they have. The series has avid fans both in the UK and throughout the world and we are thrilled that Doc Martin has topped the ratings every time.

"However, after sixteen years we now feel that the time has come to say goodbye to Portwenn. We will be making the tenth and final series in 2021 and we are very much looking forward to returning to Cornwall to film it.”

ITV is yet to reveal when Doc Martin Season 10 will be shown. Originally, ITV planned to screen the series in 2021. However, filming has now been delayed until next year, so a 2022 release date is now planned. Meanwhile, the series will be shown on Acorn TV in the US.

Who’s in the cast of Doc Martin Season 10?

Martin Clunes will be back as the doc, alongside Caroline Catz as his wife Louisa. Other series regulars are expected to return including Jessica Ransom as receptionist Morwenna, Dame Eileen Atkins as Aunt Ruth, and Ian McNeice as Bert Large.

What’s the plot?

Sadly, this is still underwraps. Will we see a final twist in the doc and Louisa’s eventful marriage? Might it all end in tears for the couple? Or, might the producers give the fans a happy ending?

Is Doc Martin really ending?

Yes, it does appear that way. However, many long-running shows have ended only for the stars to be tempted back for more. While it seems unlikely there will be further series, there’s a chance that Martin Clunes might be tempted to make a special at some stage.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet — watch this space!