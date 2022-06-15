Duck Family Treasure: release date, trailer and everything we know about the reality series

The boys of Duck Dynasty are back with an all-new reality series, Duck Family Treasure. This new 10-part series brings the Robertsons back to TV for the first time in years as a nice summer viewing treat.

Duck Dynasty became a bit of a sensation in the early 2010s on A&E, as it followed the Robertson family, who ran a successful duck hunting business in Louisiana and had its fair share of memorable and endearing characters. The reality series ran for 11 seasons between 2012 and 2017.

Though they’ve done podcasts and some TV guest spots, Duck Family Treasure is the first TV series for the Robertsons since Duck Dynasty ended its run. A number of fans’ favorite Robertsons are going to be part of Duck Family Treasure.

Here is everything that you need to know about Duck Family Treasure.

Duck Family Treasure debuts on exclusively on the Fox Nation streaming service on Sunday, June 19. There will be 10 episodes of Duck Family Treasure, with a new episode releasing each week.

There is currently no information on if/when Duck Family Treasure is going to air in the UK.

What is the Duck Family Treasure premise?

The Robertson’s are on a mission to find some buried treasure in Duck Family Treasure. The show will see Jase and Jep Robertson, along with their Uncle Si and history expert Murry Crowe, search for precious treasures, rare artifacts and hidden gems. Along the way, the show is going to highlight the people, places and lessons they encounter.

Who is in Duck Family Treasure?

The new series is going to be led by Duck Dynasty stars Jase, Jep and Si Robertson, along with Murray Crowe. Missy and Jessica Robertson, Jase and Jep’s wives, are also going to appear on Duck Family Treasure, as well as other members of the Robertson family from time to time.

Is there a Duck Family Treasure trailer?

Put away that duck call Si, the hunt is on for buried treasure in the official Duck Family Treasure trailer. Watch the trailer directly below:

How to watch Duck Family Treasure

Duck Family Treasure is going to be exclusively available on the Fox Nation streaming service. Fox Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service with nearly 5,000 hours of content ranging from lifestyle and entertainment content to historical documentaries to investigative series and opinion programming.

Signing up to Fox Nation costs $5.99 per month or $64.99 for a full year commitment. Accessing the streaming service can be done through FoxNation.com or the Fox Nation app, available on iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, Vizio TVs, Samsung TVs, DirecTV, YouTube TV, Xfinity, Cox Contour and The Roku Channel.