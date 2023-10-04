ENG vs NZ live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup

The opening game of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, ENG vs NZ, takes place on Thursday and sees reigning champions England face New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, in a repeat of the thrilling 2019 final.

The match is airing for FREE in Australia on the 9Now streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch ENG vs NZ live streams on 9Now from anywhere with a VPN.

Four years ago at Lord’s, an inspired innings from Ben Stokes and a dramatic Super Over saw England defeat New Zealand to lift the World Cup trophy. The holders will once again be able to call upon Stokes. The destructive left-hander has come out of ODI retirement to play.

England have no fitness concerns and an extremely strong squad to pick from. Dawid Malan is one of the world’s best ODI batters, while in Buttler, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Stokes and Jonny Bairstow they possess players capable of scoring runs at an incredible rate. Captain Moeen Ali also has options with his bowling attack that includes the guile of Adil Rashid and the searing pace of Mark Wood.

It's not quite so rosey for the New Zealand despite their good warm-up win over South Africa. Captain Kane Williamson will miss the opening game against England owing to injury. Veteran bowlers Tim Southee and Trent Boult will lead the attack, while Devon Conway and Tom Latham both have excellent records with the bat in ODI cricket. Young all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has also impressed since breaking into the side earlier this year.

It should be a fascinating opening encounter, so here’s to get an England vs New Zealand live stream and watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch ENG vs NZ in Australia

While Fox has the rights to air the entire Cricket World Cup in 2023, free-to-air Channel 9 will be broadcasting 18 matches form the tournament, including England vs New Zealand, along with all Australia games, the semis and the final. All Channel 9 games are also free to watch on the 9Now streaming service.

If you're an Aussie trying to access 9Now while outside Australia, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

As for the rest of the ICC World Cup, you can get Fox on both Kayo Sports (from $25 per month) or on Foxtel. You can find all of the Foxtel plans here.

How to watch England vs New Zealand in the US

If you're a cricket fan in the US, you probably know what we're about to say here: to watch the England vs New Zealand game and the rest of the Cricket World Cup, you'll need to use Willow TV.

Willow TV, and Willow Xtra, are two cable channels that are often considered the home of cricket in the US. If you don't have a cable plan that includes the channels, though, there's still a way to watch.

That's because the live TV streaming service Sling TV, which lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. In the Desi TV offers page, you'll find the Willow TV-only deal for $10 per month only. No long contract. Cancel at any time.

How to watch England vs New Zealand in the UK

The UK broadcaster for the Cricket World Cup is Sky, so to watch an England vs New Zealand live stream you'll need to subscribe to Sky Sports. The game starts at 9.30am and will be shown on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky Sports costs £56 per month — that's £29 for the base Sky Entertainment & Netflix plan and another £27 for the Sky Sports add-on. This is on a 31-day rolling contract too, and you can save £5 in total per month if you opt for an 18-month contract instead.

How to watch ENG vs NZ from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch England vs New Zealand on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What time does the match begin?

England vs New Zealand begins at 1.30am PT / 4.30am ET / 9.30am BST / 7.30pm AEDT on Thursday 5th October 2023.