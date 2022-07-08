Entitled — cast, plot and everything you we know

Entitled on Channel 4 and Showtime stars Stranger Things and Fleabag actor Brett Gelman as Gabe, an American widower. After his wife’s death, he’s forced to get to know her estranged family in a crumbling gothic mansion in the middle of the English countryside. But he must keep his wits about him as they compete for his affections and newly inherited fortune.

“I am so excited to be back at it with my fam that is Harry, Jack, and Sarah at Two Brothers,” says Brett of his fellow producers Harry Willams, Jack Williams and Sarah Hammond, who also brought us Fleabag. “I am so incredibly grateful to Channel 4 and Showtime and blessed to have a genius like Matt (writer Matt Morgan) creating such a deliciously twisted world.”

So here's everything you need to know about Entitled...

Six-part comedy series Entitled will premiere on Channel 4 in the UK and Showtime in the US. Filming takes place in Manchester over the summer of 2022, so the series won’t appear on our screens until 2023.

Is there a trailer for Entitled?

Not yet as Entitled is still filming but we’ll update you here as soon as one is released.

Entitled plot

Entitled follows American Gabe (played by Brett Gelman) whose British wife dies. He suddenly inherits her family’s crumbling gothic mansion in the heart of the English countryside, so must stay there with his deceased wife’s family. They are all hell-bent on getting their hands on his newfound inheritance and will stop at nothing to manipulate him and win his favour.

Entitled cast — Brett Gelman as Gabe

Brett Gelman is leading the Entitled cast as American widower Gabe. Brett is best known for playing Murray Bauman in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. He also starred in Fleabag, alongside creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as well as The Inbetweeners, Bad Teacher, American Dad! and Inside Job.

Brett as Murray Bauman in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. (Image credit: Netflix)

Brett in Fleabag with co-star Phoebe Waller Bridge. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring in Entitled?

Other cast starring in Entitled have yet to be announced, but as the comedy is currently filming we're expecting some names soon and we shall post them on here. It will be interested to see who plays Gabe's in-laws.