Fire Country season 2: everything we know about the firefighter drama

As one of the breakout new shows of the Fall TV 2022-2023 season, it should come as no surprise that Fire Country season 2 is coming.

The popular show that follows the daily lives of volunteer and professional firefighters found an audience who enjoyed watching the bravery of these individuals as they combatted wild flames. Viewers also couldn’t help but be fascinated by all the drama in these characters' personal lives.

So what happens next in Fire Country season 2? Here’s everything we know.

It’s too early to know exactly when new episodes of Fire Country will be back on our screens. However, once an official date is announced, we’ll be sure to pass along that information.

Fire Country season 2 plot

Most of the season 2 storylines aren’t available at this time, but at the heart of the series is a procedural about the fires the firefighters (both professional and volunteer) put out in the Northern California area. If dealing with flames wasn’t difficult enough, these characters also have to contend with the drama in their personal lives.

Although the show zeroes in on several characters, the central character is Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot). Once the golden boy of his hometown, he returns years later as a volunteer firefighter with a rap sheet and a desire to prove he’s bigger than his past and people’s misconceptions. The task ahead of him is nothing short of complex.

Here is the official synopsis with the overall plot of the show:

"Fire Country stars Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region.

"It’s a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he’s back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire. Inspired by series star Max Thieriot’s experiences growing up in Northern California fire country."

Kevin Alejandro, Fire Country (Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Fire Country season 2 cast

To date, there hasn’t been any casting news about Fire Country season 2. With that said, we anticipate all the main characters returning, starting with Max Thieriot as Bode. Prior to this series, Thieriot was a familiar face on SEAL Team, Bates Motel and Texas Rising.

Also expected to return to Fire Country as Manny is Kevin Alejandro. He’s previously starred in projects like Lucifer, Southland, True Blood and Arrow. Rounding out the rest of the cast are the following:

Billy Burke (9-1-1: Lonestar) as Vince

Diane Farr (Rescue Me) as Sharon

Stephanie Arcila (9 Bullets) as Gabriela

Jordan Calloway (Black Lightning) as Jake

Jules Latimer (Guilty Party) as Eve

Fire Country season 2 trailer

We’re a long way from having a trailer for season 2. As one becomes available, we’ll be sure to post it here.

How to watch Fire Country

Fire Country is a CBS original series, and new episodes air live on the network. For those without traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is also available through a number of live TV streaming services, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Paramount Plus Premium subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air.

Essential Tier members of Paramount Plus can watch episodes the day after they air on the streaming network. All subscribers to the streamer can currently catch up with season 1.

To date, we don’t have official information about a UK release rollout for the series.