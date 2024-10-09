Game 7: release date, premise and everything we know about the sports documentary series
Game 7 is "a five-part series on the two greatest words in sports."
Among sports fans who follow baseball, basketball and hockey, there are no moments like the games sevens. Now, Game 7 explores what those high-stakes moments are like in a five-part documentary series on Prime Video featuring the legendary players who lived through them.
In addition to the first-hand accounts from major sports stars, Game 7 also features an all-star lineup of executive producers that includes Connor Schell (Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story), six-time Stanley Cup winner Mark Messier and the Jersey Films 2nd Avenue production company headed by Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito and Jake DeVito. In other words, there's just as much star power behind the cameras as there is in front of it.
Here's everything we know about Game 7.
Game 7 release date
Game 7 exclusively premieres October 22 in the US and UK on Prime Video. There will be five episodes in the series, with a new episode released each week.
Here's the lineup of the five episodes:
Episode 101: 2003 ALCS – New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox
Episode 102: 1987 Stanley Cup Finals – Edmonton Oilers vs Philadelphia Flyers
Episode 103: 2006 WCSF – Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs
Episode 104: 2016 World Series – Chicago Cubs vs Cleveland Indians
Episode 105: 1994 Stanley Cup Finals – New York Rangers vs Vancouver Canucks
As a Prime Video original series, Game 7 will only be available to stream on the platform. You will need a subscription to Amazon Prime, which includes access to Prime Video. Take a look at the subscription options below:
Game 7 premise
Here's the official synopsis of Game 7 from Prime Video:
"Game 7 brings the two greatest words in sports to life in a new five-part anthology series. With first-hand accounts from both the winning and losing athletes that participated in these high-stakes showdowns, each episode goes behind the scenes to revisit the most iconic moments of the most memorable games in history. From the Chicago Cubs' drought-shattering 2016 World Series victory to the New York Rangers' win in the 1994 Stanley Cup Finals, the series will explore how this quintessential test of maximum pressure and extreme intensity weigh on the hearts and minds of the legendary stars at the center of them."
Game 7 trailer
Watch the trailer for Game 7 below.
