Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions — release date and everything we know about the NFL reality series

Football fans can’t get enough of the NFL, which is why Hard Knocks has been such a hit for the past 17 years, as the documentary series dives deep into a team’s NFL training camp. This year, the spotlight is on the Detroit Lions.

The show, which is a co-production between NFL Films and HBO Sports, has won 18 Sports Emmys and has focused on 13 teams throughout its previous 16 seasons, including the Dallas Cowboys three times. This is the first time that the Lions are going to be a part of Hard Knocks.

Here is everything that we know about Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions debuts on Tuesday, August 9, at 10 pm ET/PT; it is also available to stream at the same time on HBO Max.

New episodes of the docuseries air every Tuesday at the same time until the season finale on September 6, just days before the 2022 NFL season kicks off.

Past seasons of Hard Knocks have aired in the UK on Sky Sports, but we are awaiting confirmation when/where Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions premieres in the UK.

What is the premise of Hard Knocks?

The idea behind Hard Knocks is to give an in-depth look into an NFL team’s training camp as it gets ready for a new season. This lets fans not only see the rigors of training camp, but also get to know many of the players and coaches for the teams better. Here is the synopsis for this season with the Detroit Lions:

"Camera crews will head to the Lions’ training camp in Allen Park, Michigan in the next few months to begin filming. The action will heat up in August when the cinema verité show focuses on the daily lives and routines of players and coaches. Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions will chronicle head coach Dan Campbell entering his second season leading the team and an intriguing mix of young emerging stars, established veterans, free agent additions and highly regarded rookie hopefuls throughout training camp and the preseason."

Another aspect of Hard Knocks that is unique is it claims to have one of the fastest turnarounds on TV. While some filming has already been taking place, each episode details the week of training camp and the NFL preseason game that preceded it. So for instance, the second episode set to air on August 16 will include footage and reactions to the Lions’ preseason game on Friday, August 12.

Who narrates Hard Knocks?

Actor Liev Schreiber is the voice narrating each episode of Hard Knocks. This marks Schreiber’s 16th season handling narration for the docuseries.

Schreiber may be best known for his role as Ray Donovan in the titular Showtime series, but some of his other credits include Spotlight, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Isle of Dogs, Goon and Defiance.

Is there a Hard Knocks trailer?

We're waiting for the trailer from Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions. Once it is available we'll share it here.

Who is featured in Hard Knocks this season?

Detroit Lions' head coach Dan Campbell (Image credit: Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

There are always breakout stars on each season of Hard Knocks. While we wait to see who that’ll be with Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions, here are some of the big names on the Detroit Lions that you should know about:

Head coach Dan Campbell has drawn attention to himself since he was hired with his high enthusiasm and fantastic soundbites. Expect plenty more with a mic on him at all times as he tries to get his team ready for a breakout season.

Aidan Hutchinson was the second overall pick by the Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft. The defensive end is a Michigan native (and University of Michigan alum), so many have their eyes on this hometown guy hoping to take the Lions to a new level.

Quarterback Jared Goff has had an up and down career. The former top pick in his draft class has played in a Super Bowl, but was traded from the Los Angeles Rams last season and saw his former team win the championship without him. How will that motivate him heading into this new season?

The offensive and defensive lineman are not the most well-known players on any football team, but these big men often have big personalities that shine through when given the chance.

Similarly, there’s always a player who is fighting to make the team that viewers latch on to. Who is that going to be this year?

How to watch Hard Knocks?

Airing live on HBO, anyone with the premium cable channel as part of their traditional pay-TV subscription can watch the show when it airs at 10 pm ET/PT on Tuesdays. There is also the option to stream it via HBO Max, which you can either sign up for as a standalone service or get automatically if you have the traditional HBO cable channel. HBO/HBO Max is also available as an add-on with services like Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Sling TV.

Sky Sports was the previous home for Hard Knocks in the UK, which viewers can sign up for via Sky TV, but we’re waiting to confirm that this season of Hard Knocks is being offered.