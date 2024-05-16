How to watch 99: stream the Manchester United documentary online

Football fans have a new must-watch documentary to watch: 99 comes out on Friday, May 17 and it'll shine a light on a historic moment for a historic team.

Release date: Friday, May 17

Episodes: 3

Free trial: 30 day

99 charts a historic two weeks for Manchester United in 1999, when the team managed to win trophies at the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League back to back.

Featuring interviews with talent like David Beckham and Gary Neville, and lots of archival footage that hasn't been shown before, 99 should be the ultimate documentary for Man United fans across the world.

If this documentary sounds familiar to you, it's because Netflix recently released a similar one about Manchester City's 2022-23 season. But 99 is for the world-famous Manchester United.

So here's how to watch 99.

How to watch 99

If you're excited to see 99, then you'll need to sign up for Amazon Prime. That's because the docu-series will be airing on Prime Video, and to stream videos from this streaming service, you need to be a Prime subscriber.

Amazon Prime costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 per year, and it has many facets with Prime Video being just one perk of it.

By default, Prime Video has adverts that you'll have to sit through, but a fee of $3.99 / £2.99 extra per month will let you avoid them. Here's how to remove adverts from your Prime Video subscription.

There are three episodes as part of 99, and all of them will be available to stream at once on Friday, May 17.

How to watch 99 for free

If you're one of the (very few) people who've never signed up for Amazon Prime before, you'll be glad to know that there's a 30-day free trial.

This lets you check out all of the Amazon Prime perks, including Prime Video, for free. This way, you'll be able to watch 99 free of charge, though if you don't cancel your subscription in time it'll roll into a full one.

If you've ever signed up for Prime Video before, you won't be able to get this free trial. It's just for new subscribers.