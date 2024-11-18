Get Millie Black: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the new drama

From highly-acclaimed Jamaican author Marlon James comes the series,Get Millie Black. The drama follows a new detective in the TV landscape as she tries to solve a case with her unique brand of skills and personality, which may be easier said than done. Especially, when she gets some unsolicited assistance, which at first glance she isn’t happy to receive. Want to know more about the new drama?

Here’s everything we know about Get Millie Black.

Get Millie Black kicks off its five-episode run in the US on Monday, November 25, at 9 pm ET/PT on HBO. The premiere also becomes available to stream on Max at that time. In the UK, the series is expected to premiere on Channel 4 in 2025.

Get Millie Black airs exclusively on cable in the US on HBO. The premium channel is available with many cable and satellite providers, as well as live-tv streaming platforms such as Sling TV , DirecTV and YouTube TV . The series can also be streamed on Max.

In the UK, the series airs on Channel 4.

Get Millie Black cast

Tamara Lawrance and Joe Dempsie in Get Millie Black (Image credit: Des Willie/HBO)

Starring as Millie Black in the series is Tamara Lawrance. The actress is no stranger to episodic television, having starred in shows like Invasion, Mr. Loverman and Time. She was also featured in movies such as The Silent Twins, Boxing Day and Kindred.

Lawrance is joined by Joe Dempsie (Game of Thrones), Gershwyn Eustache Jnr (Joan) and Chyna McQueen.

Get Millie Black plot

Here is the official synopsis of Get Millie Black:

"Ex-Scotland Yard detective Millie-Jean Black returns to Kingston to work missing persons cases, soon finding herself on a quest to save a sibling who won’t be saved, to find a child who can’t be found, to solve a case that will blow her world apart and prove almost as tough to crack as Millie Black.”

Get Millie Black trailer

The trailer is certainly a captivating one for lovers of crime drama. We can also appreciate the nuance of the story taking place in Jamaica, a location not often used as a backdrop for mainstream detective shows.

Get Millie Black behind the scenes