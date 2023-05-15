Glastonbury 2023: dates, who's playing and TV coverage

Glastonbury 2023 will soon see thousands descending on Somerset for one of the world's most famous music and performing arts festivals.

After some delays due to the global pandemic, Glastonbury Festival returned for the first time since 2019 last year, and it definitely came back with a bang! Huge artists like Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Sam Fender, Diana Ross and Olivia Rodrigo playing for thousands of fans in Somerset. And soon, plenty more musicians will do it all over again.

This year's lineup includes just as many big-name artists, with the likes of Elton John, the Arctic Monkeys, Carly Rae Jepsen, Thundercat, and Lewis Capaldi set to perform. If you didn't manage to get your hands on Glastonbury tickets but still want to tune into all the fun, here's what you need to know about Glastonbury 2023.

When is Glastonbury 2023?

Glastonbury 2023 takes place from Wednesday, June 21 to Sunday, June 25.

How to watch Glastonbury 2023

The BBC will screen Glastonbury 2023, with the broadcaster promising "definitive coverage of the greatest festival in the world".

Last year, plenty of sets were broadcast over BBC One, Two, Three and Four, and plenty more were streamed live via iPlayer.

As and when we get proper transmission info, we'll be sure to update this section of our guide.

Glastonbury 2023 lineup

As you might expect, Glastonbury 2023 has a huge range of big names waiting to take to the stage.

The headliners for the festival were announced back in March. That star-studded announcement included artists like the Arctic Monkeys, Lizzo, Guns N' Roses, Sir Elton John, Carly Rae Jepsen, Blondie, Lana Del Rey, Lil Nas X, Lewis Capaldi and Eurovision 2022 winners, Måneskin, among many others.

The Arctic Monkeys are headlining the Friday night slot, whilst Guns N' Roses (in their Glasto debut) will take to the Pyramid stage on Saturday night, with Lizzo opening up for them after her 2019 set on the West Holts stage. Elton's slot will be historic indeed, as his Pyramid Stage performance on Sunday will be the final UK show of the megastar's last-ever tour.

You can check out the announcement poster below:

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2023 line-up poster, which includes our final two Pyramid Stage headliners: @ArcticMonkeys (Friday) and @gunsnroses (Saturday).Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. pic.twitter.com/dMnppdSf1UMarch 3, 2023 See more

Can you still buy tickets for Glastonbury 2023?

Unfortunately not; the Glastonbury website has confirmed that the event is sold out following the ticket resale that was held in April. For further info about the festival's ticket policies, head to the Glastonbury website. (opens in new tab)