Grand Designs: 25 Years And Counting — release date, trailer, interview and everything we know

Grand Designs first appeared on our screens a quarter of a century ago. Now, in this special one-off show to mark the programme's 25th anniversary, presenter Kevin McCloud is taking viewers down memory lane to revisit some of the greatest and greenest designs ever featured, as well as some of the most ambitious ones and the odd disaster along the way.

Reflecting on the huge success of the show Kevin says, "I could never have imagined we’d be on air for 25 years. I thought we'd run out of projects before we got to the end of the first series and that would be enough. I didn’t think people would want to watch people nailing bits of wood together!"

Is there a trailer for Grand Designs: 25 Years And Counting?

Yes! In the trailer we see Kevin McCloud through the years, from the start of the show to the present day, showcasing some of the most amazing builds from the programme. You can watch below...

Grand Designs: 25 Years And Counting — What can we expect to see in the series?

Kevin will be looking at the most experimental projects, the largest and the smallest, the longest and the shortest, the most agonising and the most emotional projects, as well as the greenest and those that have been genuinely life-changing.

He'll celebrate the triumphs, commiserate with the disasters and enjoy again some of the funniest scenes, as well as giving an exclusive behind-the-scenes insight into the filming of some of the most iconic moments in Grand Designs history.

Grand Designs: 25 Years And Counting —what are some of Kevin's stand out builds from the past 25 years?

Kevin says, "There are so many that we’ve filmed that have gone on to win awards for example Sarah Wigglesworth’s house in North London which was on the very first series of the show. She and her husband built an amazing home out of straw bales, quilted pillows and rubber springs. It was a glorious thing with chickens on the roof and a Library Tower."

What are some of the other builds featured in the Grand Designs: 25 Years And Counting?

Builds featured in the 25th anniversary special include one from series three in 2003 undertaken by couple Terri and John Westlake. "The couple bought a tumbledown derelict wreck of a cottage in woodland outside Peterborough", explains Kevin. "

They planned to renovate it but realised it would be more cost-effective to build something from scratch on the site. The new design featured an entire wall made from glass enabling magnificent views across the valley."

Other builds featured include a property from series one, "It was a state-of-the-art chapel conversion in the heart of the Tamar Valley undertaken by a professional couple from Birmingham, Gavin and Jane", recalls Kevin. "It was very ambitious and they went significantly over budget."

Will there be a new series of Grand Designs after the 25th anniversary special?

Yes, there will be. We can look forward to eight new episodes featuring sustainability and cutting-edge designs, including one in which a childhood home is torn down to create a health and wellness retreat and another where a vast water tower is transformed into a home.

What else is happening to celebrate the 25th anniversary?

In tandem with the new series, Grand Designs is launching a special 25th-anniversary book, Grand Designs at 25 (published by White Lion) featuring a collection of the most iconic, stand-out builds from this perennially popular, long-running TV series, as chosen by Kevin.

Alongside gorgeous photography, the book also offers a unique opportunity for viewers and readers to read how the properties have fared over time.

Kevin says, "Writing the book has given me new insight into the achievements of the last 25 years. Being a part of Grand Designs has been an extraordinary privilege. I’ve met remarkable people, discovered hidden places on the planet and experienced amazing architecture."

