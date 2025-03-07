Great Continental Railway Journeys season 8: release date, destinations, interview with Michael Portillo and everything we know

There are stunning cities to explore and rich histories to delve into when Michael Portillo embarks on Great Continental Train Journeys season 8.

Over the course of four weeks and twenty episodes, Michael's itinerary takes him through Bosnia, Norway, Denmark and Switzerland. But his travels begin in Croatia in the region of Istria and the historic port of Pula.

Great Continental Railway Journeys airs from Monday, March 10 at 6.30 pm on BBC2 and will be shown Monday to Friday.

There are twenty episodes in total airing across four weeks.

What is Michael's first destination in Great Continental Railway Journeys Season 8?

His travels begin in Croatia in the region of Istria and the historic port of Pula. "Pula is magnificent and its location on the Adriatic peninsula once made it a prized possession for different empires including, Roman, Venetian and Habsburgs. You see evidence of that history everywhere in the town", says Michael.

"The first place I visit is the beautifully preserved Roman amphitheater of Pula where gladiatorial contests would have taken place 2000 years ago. I met a group of men who do gladiatorial reenactments who were covered in cuts, bruises and scars. They gave me a suit of armour to put on before one of them started bashing me over the head with a sword!"

Michael Portillo in Great Continental Railway Journeys Season 8. (Image credit: BBC / Naked West/Fremantle)

Great Continental Railway Journeys Season 8 —which other destinations does Michael explore?

Later Michael travels north by train to the town of Vodnjan where he alights at the historic station built in 1876. "The stationmaster there showed me the ropes", said Michael. "He gave me a beautiful stationmaster's peaked hat which I brought back as a souvenir."

He also explores the olive groves that characterise the region and learns why the olive oil produced there is rated among the best in the world. "The olives used today are varieties that have been grown in Istria for centuries, nurtured by the cool climate and red chalky soil, they have a really intense flavour", Michael told us.

Is there a trailer for Great Continental Railway Journeys Season 8?

No, sadly not, but if one is released then we will add it to this guide.

Great Continental Railway Journeys Season 8 airs from Monday 10 March at 6.30pm on BBC2 and will be shown Monday to Friday.