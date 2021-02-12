'Gregg Wallace: Big Weekends Away' — start date, premise and everything you need to know

MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace is swapping the kitchen for sunny travels in his new series Gregg Wallace: Big Weekends Away. Even though we can't travel ourselves right now, we can escape to some picturesque locations from the comfort of our own homes. In this series, Gregg starts his journey in Barcelona before heading to Rome, where he'll explore everything these cities have to offer.

Speaking to The Express, Gregg said of the episodes: "They’re light-hearted, happy affairs these shows, and hopefully it will give people reminders of how we used to be and what is coming up. We can’t be in this situation forever.”

Here's everything you need to know about the new series...

When is Gregg Wallace: Big Weekends Away on Channel 5?

The first episode of Gregg Wallace: Big Weekends Away airs on Friday February 12 on Channel 5 at 9pm. Following episodes will air weekly at the same time.

Where does Gregg visit in Gregg Wallace: Big Weekends Away?

Gregg Wallace: Big Weekends Away sees the presenter visiting Barcelona, where he'll uncover the city's artistic side in the incredible architecture of Antoni Gaudi. He'll also attempt a self-portrait in the style of Pablo Picasso. Of course there's plenty of great food too, as he enjoys the city's Tapas restaurants.

The second episode is set in Rome, where he sees the sights on the back of a scooter and even goes inside the famous Trevi Fountain. After that, he'll discover that some of the best food in the city is often the cheapest, as he samples local ice-cream, gelato, and classic Roman breakfast sweet treats.

Is there a trailer for Gregg Wallace: Big Weekends Away?

Yes, and it sees Gregg look aghast in Barcelona as a massive human tower is built involving 10 levels of people. “Is that safe?” asks a worried looking Gregg. The reply comes: “Well, there’s always a risk but less than 3 per cent of all the towers that we build actually fall.” Hmmm...