Guy Martin's Battle of Britain on C4 — start date, premise, trailer and everything you need to know

Guy Martin's Battle of Britain will see the presenter and motorcyclist taking on a brand new challenge, following the success of his previous C4 shows such as How Britain Worked, where he celebrated the workers of the Industrial Revolution, and Speed with Guy Martin, where he takes on speed-based challenges such as attempting to break the world speed record for a hovercraft.

But now, he's taking on the ultimate challenge to see if he could've been a fighter pilot, as he undergoes intense training and even gets to experience a "dogfight". Here's everything you need to know...

Guy Martin's Battle of Britain is a two-part documentary, and the first episode will air on Sunday 18 April at 9pm on C4. It will then be available on demand via All4.

What is the premise of Guy Martin's Battle of Britain?

In his new documentary, Guy Martin meets World War Two veterans, as well as their descendants, as he learns everything he needs to know. He also investigates the pioneering work of plastic surgeons and air-sea rescue teams who aided in the conflict.

Guy also gets involved in his own way, as he challenges himself to take part in a training course to see if he could've been a fighter pilot. The hair-raising experience sees him experiencing a "dogfight", which is an aerial duel between fighter planes conducted at close range.



Who is teaching Guy Martin?

Guy Martin's instructor is vintage aircraft specialist Anna Walker, who will introduce him to a Tiger Moth aircraft. Here, he will undertake the same training as RAF pilots, before finally experiencing the ultimate challenge of flying a Hawker Hurricane head-to-head in a dogfight with a Messerschmitt 109.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, you can watch the trailer below.