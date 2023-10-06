Harry Wild season 2: release date, plot, cast and everything we know

Harry Wild season 2 returns to Acorn TV, following the success of Wild Harry season 1 which followed a retired university literature professor who ends up solving mysteries.

Harriet "Harry" Wild is back for another round after the first season saw her getting involved in her police detective son's cases, and doing a surprisingly good job of it too!

The first season also saw her teaming up with troubled teen Fergus Reid, who initially mugged her but the two ended up striking up an unlikely bond, and season 2 will explore their dynamic in more detail.

Speaking about the renewal, Matt Graham, general manager of Acorn TV said: "We knew this series was special from the beginning and could not be more thrilled by the response of Acorn TV viewers to this first season of Harry Wild and to see the remarkable Jane Seymour leading and producing a thrilling murder mystery on our platform.

"This series had the most successful premiere week in our history and was our most-watched single season for 2022. We could not be more excited by the prospect of a second season from Jane and this talented creative team.”

Here's what to expect from Harry Wild season 2...

Harry Wild season 2 premiers on Monday, October 9 on Acorn TV. There are six new episodes in total and each episode will air in the same slot until Monday, November 13.

The series is currently an Acorn Original and it doesn't look like it'll be on other streaming services at the moment.

Harry Wild season 2 plot

Harry Wild is back! (Image credit: Acorn TV)

Season 2 has teased an "intensely personal" case, which involves Fergus' mother who had previously walked out on her family.

According to Acorn TV, the plot for the new season is: "Harry and Fergus now investigate cases ranging from missing persons to murder. But the six-episode second season will see the wise-cracking pair tackle a case much closer to home when Fergus's mother suddenly turns up, years after abandoning her family.

"What are her intentions? Can he trust her? And how will the two handle digging in to such an intensely personal case?"

Harry Wild season 2 cast

Once again, series star and executive producer Jane Seymour returns as the titular character.

In a statement, she said: "I was ecstatic to learn how well the show was received. I had the most fun as Harry. I am eager to resume production and continue entertaining everyone with more episodes featuring Harry and Fergus."

She will be reunited with Rohan Nedd in the role of Fergus, and it's looking like the second season will see even more from him.

Meanwhile, Kevin Ryan returns as Charlie Wild, Harry's son and local police officer, and Stuart Graham stars as Ray Tiernan with Amy Huberman as Orla Wild.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is a full trailer for Harry Wild season 2 and it looks like there are plenty of shocks in store. So far we've only been given a short glimpse at what's to come, and you can take a look below...