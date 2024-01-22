Here We Go season 2: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

The Jessops are back for more chaos captured on camera in series two of Here We Go.

The dysfunctional Jessop family are back causing chaos in the BBC sitcom Here We Go season 2. Here's everything we know...

Here We Go returns to BBC1 for its second series on Friday, February 2 at 8pm on BBC1. All six episodes will be available as a box set.

Here We Go season 2 cast

The Jessop family are made up of a who's who of British comedy acting talent.

Disaster-prone dad Paul is portrayed by Ghosts star Jim Howick, alongside The IT Crowd's Katherine Parkinson as put-upon mum Rachel, with Paul's mum Sue played by Alison Steadman, best known as Pam ‘Pamela-aaaar’ Shipman in Gavin & Stacey.

Writer and actor Tom Basden plays Rachel's brother Robin, alongside Tori Allen-Martin as Robin's outspoken girlfriend Cherry.

Completing the line-up are the Jessops uptight eldest daughter Amy, played by Freya Parks, with Jude Collie playing youngest son Sam, who captures all of the family's exploits on camcorder, giving the comedy it's documentary style.

A family day out on the water is not exactly smooth sailing for the Jessops. (Image credit: BBC)

What's happening as we rejoin the Jessops?

It wouldn't be Here We Go if the Jessop clan weren't involved in some sort of domestic disaster and that's certainly the case in the opening episode.

As we rejoin the clan, dad Paul (Jim Howick) has a troubling earache, while mum Rachel (Katherine Parkinson) starts her university course and tries to impress her fellow students with a drinking game. What could possibly go wrong?

Meanwhile, Grandma Sue (Alison Steadman) is downsizing her home and the discovery of an old boat in her garage leads to an impromptu family day out, with hilarious consequences.

Creator Tom says: "Here we go again! I’m absolutely delighted to be bringing the Jessop family back to BBC One for another series of everyday adventures and domestic blips."

Here We Go season 2 guest stars

In episode 2, Grandma Sue moves in with the Jessops and wastes no time trying to involve herself in the local community. But when she throws herself into planning a street fayre, she clashes with resident organiser Edgar, played by The Windsors' Harry Enfield.

Harry is known for his comedy chops, so we expect his portrayal of Edgar to be a laugh a minute.

Grandma Sue is ruffling a few feathers in series two. (Image credit: BBC)

Is there a trailer for Here We Go season 2?

There's no trailer for season 2 yet, but here's one for season 1 to tease what's in store from the family with no filter...