High Country: release date, cast, plot, trailer, episode guide and everything we know

Set in the Victorian mountains, or "high country" as this area of Australia is known, the BBC Two detective series High Country follows Detective Sergeant Andrea "Andie" Whitfield (played by Wentworth star Leah Purcell) who relocates to the area with her partner Helen (Sara Wiseman) and teenage daughter.

She's soon allocated to the case of five missing persons, all of whom have disappeared in the wilderness. This is considered to be a sad "fact of life" by those living in the area, but Andie is convinced there’s more to it. And what she uncovers is a complex web of murder, revenge and deceit.

“Andie's a fearless woman, but also there's a vulnerability to her, which is nice,” says Leah Purcell. “And what I liked is that she's quieter, she's an observer. And I guess that's what makes her a great cop. She observes things, takes things in — and a deep, a deep thinker. I think a cop show is a great drama. You've got everything in it. Then when you've got a mystery-thriller, it's an opportunity to get audiences together, sitting on the lounge (sofa) at home with their family — and actually, it brings about discussion. That's when you know that you've got a good show.”

Here’s everything you need to know about High Country…

High Country is eight-part thriller will air on BBC2 and BBCiPlayer in July 2024. When we find out more about where you can watch it, we’ll update this page. In Australia the series was shown on the streaming channel BINGE.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there's a High Country trailer. We see detective Andie Whitfield taking on her new job in Brokenridge, Victoria and thrown straight into finding out what happened to those who have gone missing in the area. Take a look below

High Country plot

High Country follows DS Andie Whitford as she relocates to the Victorian high country with her partner and daughter. She finds herself working the case of five people who have gone missing in the mountains and as she delves into the investigation, she realises these aren’t just victims of unfortunate accidents.

High Country cast — Leah Purcell as DS Whitford

Leah Purcell plays cop Andie Whitford. She played Rita Connors in the series Wentworth Prison. She’s also been in The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, The Drover’s Wife, Love Child, Janet King and Fallen Angels.

Who else is starring?

Sara Wiseman plays Andie’s partner Helen while Pez Warner is her daughter Kirra. Ian McElhinney is her predecessor at the station, Sam Dyson while Henry Nixon is teacher/psychic Damien Stark. Linda Cropper, Matt Domingo and Luke McKenzie also star.

High Country episode guide (with spoilers)

Here's a brief guide to each of the High Country's eight episodes... do turn away if you don't want spoilers.

Episode 1

When DS Whitford takes on her role as a new senior police officer in Brokenridge, she finds an abandoned car on a remote forest road, shortly followed by the remains of a child in a hollow tree.

Episode 2

Whitford notices that several people have been reported missing in the area in recent months. Her predecessor Sergeant Sam Dyson is convinced self-professed psychic Damien Stark is to blame for the murder of the child whose body she found.

Episode 3

Artist retreat owner Rose has a distressing encounter in the bush and Andie investigates another suspect in relation to the disappearances.

Episode 4

On the anniversary of a local boy's murder, Sergeant Dyson vows to bring prime suspect Damien to justice.

Episode 5

Whilst searching for evidence, Andie is caught out by a storm and must spend the night alone in the bush.

Episode 6

Andie discovers a drug crop and wonders what that means for the investigation. Plus, she has troubles at home to contend with.

Episode 7

When Andie visits her elderly mother, she’s stunned when she hears a shocking confession.

Episode 8

Andie realizes who is behind the murders but it puts her partner Helen and daughter Kirra in danger.