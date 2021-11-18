'How I Met Your Father' starring Hillary Duff — release date, plot, cast and everything we know so far

How I Met Your Father is here to fill the void that Ted, Robin, Marshall, Lily, and Barney have left behind.

Just as How I Met Your Mother documented Ted Mosby's many attempts to find "The One" in New York City, How I Met Your Father sees a new generation of friends navigating their dating lives in the Big Apple.

After seven years (and at least three attempts) to get a spin-off going, the sequel series to CBS' smash-hit sitcom is nearly here. Here's everything we know about the show so far...

Sitcom fans will be pleased to know that we've finally got a release date for How I Met Your Father, and it's a lot sooner than we might have expected! The series will premiere on Hulu on Jan. 18, 2022.

The cast announced it in a quick teaser filled with references to the original show, which you can see below:

Sadly, we don't know who will be broadcasting the series in the UK just yet; we'll update this guide with more info when we have it!

How many episodes long will 'How I Met Your Father' be?

The first series of How I Met Your Father will only be 10 episodes long. There's no word yet whether the series will be released in full or weekly, though.

'How I Met Your Father' cast

There are some big stars attached to the first season of How I Met Your Father!

Hillary Duff leads the cast as Sophie. She's the equivalent character to Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) in How I Met Your Mother.

Fans of the original CBS show will know that the "Future Ted" sequences weren't voiced by Radnor, but Bob Saget and this spin-off will be following a similar format.

Duff won't be responsible for the narration. As Deadline reported, this role will be played by Kim Cattrall (Samantha from Sex and the City).

Of course, we couldn't have a How I Met Your Mother spin-off without an ensemble cast. Alongside Sophie is Francia Raísa (Grown-ish) as Sophie's roommate, Valentina, Chris Lowell (Glow) as an aspiring musician and Uber driver Jesse, Tien Tran (Candyman) as Jesse's adopted sister, Ellen, Suraj Sharma (Life of Pi) as Jesse's roommate and best friend, Sid, Tom Ainsley (The Royals) as Valentina's partner, Charlie.

We also know about a few recurring members of the cast so far: Daniel Augustin (David Makes Man) plays Ian, one of Sophie's Tinder matches. Ashley Reyes (American Gods) is on board as Hannah, Sid's long-distance girlfriend, and Josh Peck (Drake and Josh) is lined up as Drew, a "handsome vice-principal" at Jesse's school (according to Deadline).

'How I Met Your Father' plot

Like How I Met Your Mother, this sequel series will be set in the future and is centered around a protagonist (Sophie) telling her son how she met his father. The main difference is that we'll join the ensemble cast in 2021, rather than 2005.

Hulu's logline for the show reveals a little bit more about what we can expect from the new show: "In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”

Is there a trailer for 'How I Met Your Father'?

Not yet, but we'd expect to see one soon since the show is set to drop in mid-January. We'll be sure to add it here as and when a trailer becomes available.