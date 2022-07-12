How To Change Your Mind: release date, trailer and everything you need to know

How To Change Your Mind is the latest Netflix documentary series.

How To Change Your Mind is a new four-part Netflix documentary series that aims to reevaluate the role of psychedelic substances in medical science.

Based on New York Times best-selling author Michael Polan's book of the same name, (opens in new tab) this Netflix docuseries (which is the latest from Academy Award-winning filmmaker, Alex Gibney) sees Pollan taking us to the forefront of psychedelic treatment to explore the potential that these substances have to change lives.

The series explores the usage of MDMA, LSD, psilocybin (the chemical compound found in "magic mushrooms") and mescaline, with each episode taking an in-depth look at one of these substances, in particular, to investigate how these different mild-altering drugs could help to treat mental health issues.

Here's everything you need to know about How To Change Your Mind.

How To Change Your Mind premiered on Netflix on July 12, so you can stream all four episodes right now.

What is How To Change Your Mind about?

Like the book, Netflix's adaptation of How To Change Your Mind will take us to the forefront of psychedelic therapy.

Netflix's synopsis for the docuseries reads: "Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney and New York Times best-selling author Michael Pollan present this documentary series event in four parts, each focused on a different mind-altering substance: LSD, psilocybin, MDMA, and mescaline.

"With Pollan as our guide, we journey to the frontiers of the new psychedelic renaissance — and look back at almost-forgotten historical context — to explore the potential of these substances to heal and change minds as well as culture. How to Change Your Mind is directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Alison Ellwood and two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Lucy Walker."

Is there a trailer for How To Change Your Mind?

Yes, the trailer sees Michael Pollan explaining both the potentially harmful side effects of drug use before the trailer moves into showcasing just a few of the amazing possibilities that psychedelic treatments could have in psychological therapies.

In the trailer, you'll also hear from people from all walks of life who explain how their lives have been changed for the better. Check it out here:

Who directed How To Change Your Mind?

Emmy-nominated filmmaker Alison Ellwood (American High, Magic Trip) and Two-time Academy Award nominee Lucy Walker (The Tsunami and the Cherry Blossom, Waste Land) are on board as directors.

How to watch How To Change Your Mind

How To Change Your Mind will only be available to stream on Netflix.