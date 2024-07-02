How To Get To Heaven From Belfast: cast, plot and everything we know

How To Get To Heaven From Belfast is a dark comedy series on Netflix created by Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee. It stars Roísín Gallagher, Sinéad Keenan and Caoilfhionn Dunne as three very different women who have been close friends since school. But then they hear of the death of the fourth member of their childhood gang and when things don’t quite add up, they find themselves on a thrilling adventure that takes them through Ireland and beyond.

"I couldn't be more excited to start production on How To Get To Heaven From Belfast," says the show's creator Lisa McGee. "I’ve loved writing Saoirse, Robyn and Dara — three flawed, funny women who are about to embark on the most thrilling and terrifying adventure of their lives. A mystery full of twists and turns that will keep you guessing and make you laugh out loud. Let’s go girls!"

Here’s everything you need to know about the Netflix series How To Get To Heaven From Belfast…

How To Get To Heaven From Belfast is an eight-part series that will premiere on Netflix in either 2024 or 2025. When a date is released, we’ll update this page.

How To Get To Heaven From Belfast plot

How To Get To Heaven From Belfast follows TV writer Saoirse, stressed mum Robyn and dependable carer Dara. Now in their 30s, the three women have been a tight-knit group since their schooldays. Then they hear of the death of the fourth member of their gang, Greta, and head to her funeral. But some eerie events at her wake set them on a dark and dangerous adventure as they try to piece together the truths of the past.

How To Get To Heaven From Belfast cast — Roísín Gallagher as Saoirse

Roísín Gallagher plays clever but chaotic TV writer Saoirse. She starred as Shiv Sheridan in the Irish series The Dry and has also appeared in The Lovers, The Fall, Made in Belfast, Nowhere Special and Come Home.

Roisin Gallagher as Shiv Sheridan in The Dry. (Image credit: ITV/ITVX)

Sinéad Keenan as Robyn

Sinéad Keenan is playing harassed mother-of-three Robyn. She played DCI Jess James in the ITV crime series Unforgotten and Theresa Ryan in the mini-series Three Families. Sinéad has also starred in Showtrial, Derry Girls, Little Boy Blue, Deep Water and Care.

Sinéad Keenan as DCI Jess James in Unforgotten season 5. (Image credit: ITV)

Caoilfhionn Dunne as Dara

Caoilfhionn Dunne is playing Dara, the dependable but inhibited carer. She starred in the series Industry, playing Jackie Walsh. She’s also had roles in Britannia, Love/Hate, Chernobyl, Ghosts and Saint Maud.

Who else is starring?

The supporting cast for How To Get To Heaven From Belfast has yet to be announced but we will update this page when we hear who else will star in the series.

Is there a trailer?

No not yet but if and when one drops, we’ll post it on this page.