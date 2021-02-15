American Idol kicked off on Sunday, February 14 at 8pm with an emotional first episode. Here's how to watch American Idol 2021 online anywhere in the world

The opener saw both Katy Perry and Luke Bryan reduced to tears by different performers, TikTok star Claudia Conway receive a golden ticket to Hollywood week and German model Mario Adrion strip down to his speedos!

After Season 18 saw Harlem-based subway singer Just Sam beating Arthur Gunn for the win, judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Ritchie and Katy Perry are back on set and bringing all their energy to the talent show that’s now in its 19th Season! Here’s how to watch American Idol 2021 anywhere in the world.

How to watch American Idol 2021 in the US

Naturally, US citizens have the most options for catching American Idol 2021. This is the fourth season that has aired on ABC since the show was revived by the broadcaster.

If you have a cable subscription, you can catch every episode of American Idol Season 19 on Sundays at 8pm EST. You can tune in either on your cable service or using your credentials to stream content on the ABC website.

If you’ve cut the cord like many other Americans, our recommendation for watching American Idol 2021 without a cable package is FuboTV. FuboTV is one of a number of replacement TV streaming services in the US, but one of the few which offers ABC.

FuboTV starts from $64.99 a month for the Family package. This will get you 115 TV channels including ABC, 250 hours of DVR space and the option to watch FuboTV on up to three screens at once. There’s a huge range of add-ons for all three subscription packages, allowing you to customise your viewing experience. There's even a free trial available, so you can check out the service before you subscribe.

FuboTV is available on a range of platforms including iOS and Android devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, select smart TVs, and Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles. You can also watch it in your browser.

How to watch American Idol 2021 online anywhere in the world

There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN. This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home. But which VPN will suit your needs best?

Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favourite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

This is the number one rated VPN in the world right now and as well as trying it out for free for a month, you can sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

How to watch American Idol 2021 in the UK

Right now, UK fans will have to survive on the American Idol 2020 Collection which is currently available for streaming on Netflix. There’s no word right now whether the 2021 season will be coming to the streaming service.

However, selected clips from each episode of American Idol 2021 will be available on the American Idol YouTube channel after the live broadcast.

How to watch American Idol 2021 in Australia

Sadly, the series isn't currently available in Australia.