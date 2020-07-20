How to watch Juventus vs. Lazio Serie A live stream online

Juventus FC's Danilo (right) celebrates a goal with teammates Blaise Matuidi (center) and Rodrigo Betancur during a recent match. The squad takes on Lazio on July 20.

Juventus takes on Lazio on Monday, July 20, as the top team in Italy's Serie A soccer league faces a major obstacle in its quest for a ninth-straight championship.

Juventus and its star forward Cristiano Rinaldo will face Lazio, the fourth-ranked team in the league, at 3:45 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN+.

Both teams are on short winless streaks — Juventus with two draws and a loss in its last three games, and Lazio a tie following three straight losses. But Juve still leads the tables with 24 wins, five draws and just four losses for a total 77 points. Lazio has 69 points to show for its 21 wins, six draws and six losses.

The league's season, altered by the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to end in early August.

Lazio bested Juventus in their last meeting in December. But Juventus has proved to be a tough club to knock off its pedestal, clinching last year's championship with several games left in the season.

History hasn't been kind to Lazio in this series, however. It's lost 81 games against Juventus — more than any other Serie A team. That said, Lazio took the previous meeting and is going for the double on Monday. (It hasn't beaten Juventus twice in a season since March 2001.)

Making matters even more difficult is that Juventus has come away from its last seven meetings with Lazio with five clean sheets.

How to watch Juventus vs. Lazio if you're in the U.S.

ESPN's streaming service ESPN+ will be your only option for this game. The channel doesn't offer some of the more mainstream content found on ESPN's cable channels, but that's OK because it actually carries a whole lot more. (There's only so much room on traditional TV, right?)

Plus it only costs $4.99 per month or, $12.99 monthly as part of the package with Hulu and Disney+.

How to watch Juventus vs. Lazio if you're in the U.K.

For our friends in the United Kingdom, you'll be able to watch Monday's Juventus-Lazio match on Premier Sports 1.