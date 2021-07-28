Jungle Cruise just so happens to be Disney's newest rollicking adventure. The film smacks of Pirates of the Caribbean and The Mummy and features some delightful performances from Emily Blunt and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, but folks are looking for more streaming options as COVID variants continue to get out of hand.

So is 'Jungle Cruise' on Netflix?

Jungle Cruise isn't on Netflix, and you most certainly won't be seeing it there any time soon. Disney+ has done quite well for the House of Mouse. They're still 100 million subscribers behind Netflix in all of its giant glory, but that's all the more reason for them to keep properties like Jungle Cruise close to the vest.

To watch Jungle Cruise at home, you'll need a Disney+ (or a Disney+ bundle) subscription. If you want to watch the film when it debuts on July 30th, 2021, you'll need to drop an additional $29.99 for the Premier Access "rental." That's quite the price, but you'll "own" the film for as long as you subscribe to Disney+ after you pay that additional fee.

Can I watch 'Jungle Cruise' in a theater?

Yes! Jungle Cruise will premiere in theaters on the same day that it releases to Disney+. Be sure to check your local guidelines on mask mandates, and remember that the CDC recommends that you mask up even if you're vaccinated! Jungle Cruise is a fun adventure, and the big screen most certainly adds to that. Just be sure you're taking care of yourself and your neighbors if you go to see it in public.

Will 'Jungle Cruise' be released on Blu-Ray

Thankfully for these big studio releases we're able to give a confident "yes" on this question! You'll see Jungle Cruise on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital at some point in the future. Theatrical and streaming returns will dictate when that date may be, but we'll be sure to keep you posted with updates.

Is 'Jungle Cruise' worth the Premier Access price?

This question is always a "your mileage may vary" scenario, but for my money I'd say yes! Jungle Cruise is the exact kind of escapism a lot of us need from our media right now. There are stakes of course, but the majority of the film is just a fun-filled adventure featuring two incredibly charismatic leads. A special shout-out has to go to Jack Whitehall and Jesse Plemons as well. Just incredible performances all around from a cast that you can tell had an absolute blast making this movie.