Jamie Cooks the Mediterranean: release date, locations, interview, recipes, episode guide, trailer and all about Jamie Oliver's new series

Jamie Cooks the Mediterranean is a Channel 4 series in which TV chef Jamie Oliver is definitely keeping the summer vibe going.

"I want to bring viewers a taste of holiday at home,’ says Jamie, who explores the region in this four-parter that sees him Greece, Tunisia, Spain and France, rolling up his sleeves to cook with locals, sample ingredients and learn the tips behind their tasty food. "The Mediterranean is one of the most vibrant, fascinating and extraordinary places on Earth and we’re blessed that we can get there in around three hours,’ adds Jamie. ‘Food is embedded in their cultures, so I’m scouring the Med’ for their simplest, most delicious dishes to bring a taste of that country home.’

Kicking off in Greece, Jamie samples Greek ceviche and carpaccio in Thessaloniki and discovers the versatility of dried prunes on the island of Skopelos. "I had no idea how good they were in pork, rice dishes and desserts. I’ve come home with a suitcase-full for my freezer!" he says.

Later in the series he rustles up chargrilled lemon and tzatziki chicken in Tunisia, red prawns and juicy pork chops in Spain and perfects his garlic aioli in Marseille. "Tunisia was a highlight for me, it stole my heart. I should keep it a secret really…" smiles Jamie. "I’ve come back a better cook – I always do after travelling. I really hope my recipes inspire viewers to create fantastic tastes of holiday."

So here's everything you need to know about Jamie Cooks the Mediterranean, including much more of Jamie's exclusive interview with us...

Jamie Cooks the Mediterranean is a four-part series that begins on Channel 4 on Sunday September 10 at 8pm. All four episodes will also become available as a box set on Channel 4's streaming service.

Is there a trailer for Jamie Cooks the Mediterranean

There's no official trailer yet for Jamie Cooks the Mediterranean but Jamie has released a clip to show off his latest book 5 Ingredients Mediterranean. Take a look below

Interview: Jamie Oliver on what happens in Jamie Cooks the Mediterranean

It's all about Greek cuisine in episode one of Jamie Cooks the Mediterranean. (Image credit: Channel 4)

For a dad who was up at 4.30am to take his daughter to the airport, Jamie Oliver is remarkably chipper as he regales TV Times with his foodie travels around the Mediterranean for his latest TV passion project Jamie Cooks the Mediterranean.

"I said to my daughter, 'Where are you going?' and she went,'Seville'. I said, 'But you’re skint!' and she told me she was staying in a B&B for next to nothing, had 40 quid and would be fine. I gave her a couple of extra quid – I didn’t spoil her – and off she went. How amazing is that?’ smiles Jamie. "It’s incredible that it costs peanuts – a few rounds of drinks - to get to Spain. That’s what I’m trying to get across in the show - how accessible the Mediterranean is for filling up on culture, fun and, of course, food."

What does the Mediterranean mean to you?

Jamie Oliver says: "So much. It’s one of the most vibrant, fascinating and extraordinary places on earth. We’re blessed that in three hours we can get to most Mediterranean countries; places linked by the same sea yet each with their own unique cuisine. After years of feast, famine, wars, immigration and the passing, sharing, and stealing of recipes, food is embedded in their culture and the local people. I’m scouring the Med’ for their simplest, most delicious dishes to bring a taste of that country home."

Where do you kick off the series?

Jamie says: "In Thessaloniki, a vibrant, university city also known as the culinary capital of Greece. It’s lesser-known, but I really want to get under the skin of places, searching out the old and the new, which is why you’ll see me in a shabby street, meeting a third-generation fishmonger-turned-cook, who produces extraordinary Greek ceviche and carpaccio which are a gastronomic delight. It’s innovative and modern, but at the same time the Greek gods would be happy with it!"

Any other Greek delights?

Jamie says: "I head to the island of Skopelos and what’s great about visiting islands is that they’re like mini time-warps: with ingredients and techniques used hundreds of years ago, which are a gift. I discover stunning dried plums which they pick, dry and cook slowly with pork, rice dishes and desserts. I had no idea how good they were. I’ve come home with a suitcase-full for my freezer!"

What’s cooking in the first episode?

Jamie says: "I make smoky aubergine flatbread and lemony-tzatziki chicken, which came about after eating tzatziki three times a day – I’d had enough! I was chatting to an old Greek cook and asked if he’d ever marinaded chicken in tzatziki as it’s made of olive oil, lemon, dairy – all things which marinate beautifully. He said no, so we tried it – completely made up for the show - and it bloody worked! It was such a powerful moment for me as I wasn’t trying to cook an authentic Greek dish – that never goes well - but a Greek-inspired dish which we can all do at home. That’s the heart and soul of this show, to inspire. Try it! Rub your next roast chicken with tzatziki, lemon, garlic and oil and once cooked, you get claggy, crusty gorgeousness, a bit like chicken tikka. Best of all, the old cook was like, “That’s good! Why haven’t I done that before?!”

Any other highlights?

Jamie says: "I’m in Tunisia for the second episode, which stole my heart. The water is incredible, the people are kind and the English pound goes far – my filming crew has never been happier at mealtimes! The culture and food is a mix of north Africa, France and Italy, so they have amazing spices, pasta and couscous recipes, as well as the most extraordinary versions of harissa, which I drizzle over Crispy Prawn parcels. Tunisia was a highlight for me, a little piece of heaven. I should keep it a secret really…"

What are the hero ingredients in Spain and France?

Jamie says: "In Spain, I love the incredible red prawns: I visit Barcelona and the northern seaside town of Cadaqués and do a beautiful take on a surf-and-turf skewer of juicy prawns, mushroom and local ham. In Marseille, in southern France, there’s a huge African influence of spices melting into stunning seafood and their garlic aioli, served with steamed veggies, is something else. Honestly, the Mediterranean diet – the oil, fish and veggies – is the secret to long life. It’s my favourite kitchen."

We can tell! Finally, Jamie – as a world-renowned chef, best-selling author and child health campaigner, what advice would you give your 20-year-old self?

Jamie says: "Crumbs, that’s a big question. I guess keep your friends and family close, don’t let them slip away, which I don’t think I have. I could wish away all the bad stuff that’s happened {Jamie lost his restaurant chain in 2019} but I’ve improved as a person. Life’s about pain and joy, light and shade. I’m 80% different to the kid I was at 20, and that’s why I tell my kids not to judge themselves now – look at their dad! I came out of school with nothing and never thought I’d be an activist for a health campaign, or hold court with people who run countries and change legislation, but we’ve all got something to offer. So that’s what I’d tell myself - life’s a journey, it’s exciting. Keep learning."

Jamie Cooks the Mediterranean episode guide

Here's out brief episode guide for Jamie Cooks the Mediterranean...

Episode 1

Jamie's in Greece, salivating over the traditional dried plum dishes on the sleepy island of Skopelos, plus loving the modern meze and Greek ceviche in the bustling university town of Thessaloniki. He's also cooking with locals trying out smoky aubergine flatbread and tzatziki chicken.

Episodes 2 to 4

We'll update here with more episodes as the series progresses so do check back.

