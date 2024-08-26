Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality TV series

If you're hearing "the cab is here" or people calling for "the Meatballs" in the near distance, you're not losing it. That's because it's time for fans to welcome the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 back to TV.

The new season sees an engagement, a book tour and, of course, some heated confrontations among the Jersey Shore family. While the confrontations usually lead to some must-watch drama, just like with many families, after the cast verbally dukes it out, they eventually find themselves reuniting and getting back on track.

Here's everything we know about the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 premieres on September 19, at 8 pm ET/PT on MTV.

For those that don't have traditional cable/satellite television, you can watch MTV on live TV services such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV. Episodes become available to stream on-demand via the MTV website and app. Season 8 is also expected to become available to stream on Paramount Plus , joining previous seasons. However, following a pattern, we believe season 8 episodes will make it to the streamer after the entire season airs on TV first.

In the UK, episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stream on Paramount Plus.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 premise

Deena, Nicole and Jenni in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Image credit: MTV)

We're still waiting to learn about specifics of season 8, but the core of the series follows the stars of the original Jersey Shore show as they travel on vacation. They go to various locations, often accompanied by their significant others and children, and dive into the hijinks that fans have come to associate the cast with over the years. As more details about season 8 are revealed, we'll pass along the update.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 cast

All of the crew is back for more fun and drama this season. That includes Pauly D., Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Of course, the cast members are joined by their spouses and loved ones. By the way, it’s good to see Pauly D's girlfriend Nikki Hall back in the fold.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 trailer

Judging by the trailer, it looks like fans will again continue to celebrate the cast they've come to love. Take a look at the clip below.