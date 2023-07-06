Joe Swash Teens in Care: release date, premise and everything we know

BBC One documentary Joe Swash: Teens in Care sees the former EastEnders and I’m a Celebrity star embark on a new project which hits close to home.

Joe’s mum, Kiffy, has been a foster parent for over 15 years, while he and his wife, Stacey Solomon (Sort Your Life Out), have discussed following in her footsteps.

In this documentary, the presenter travels around the UK meeting teenagers living in foster homes, as well as those who have recently left the system.

With the number of children aged 16 and over in care having increased by 37 percent in the last decade, Joe also speaks to Josh MacAllister, author of the Independent Review of Children’s Social Care, and meets with MP Claire Coutinho the Children’s Minister, to understand the crisis and what needs to be done.

What To Watch met up with the very lovely Joe Swash at BBC Broadcasting House in London, to learn more…

Joe Swash’s one-off documentary, Joe Swash: Teens in Care, aired on BBC One, Tuesday, July 4 at 9 pm and it is now available on BBC iPlayer.

The film is sixty minutes long and includes a conversation with the star’s mother, Kiffy, about their family experience of fostering, as well as a frank conversation with his wife, Stacey, about potentially fostering when their six children are older.

Joe and his wife Stacey have talked about becoming foster parents themselves. (Image credit: BBC)

Joe Swash: Teens in Care interview

Joe, what inspired you to make this documentary?

“My mum has looked after two foster kids long-term for over 15 years. The second one, Daniel, came to us when he was 8. He's now 18 and in university, but I've always thought to myself, what would he be doing if he was still in his former circumstances? I don't really know the care system outside of our family, but I know there are a lot of problems, so I wanted to have a look at the subject and see what we found.”

What shocked you during filming?

“The lack of support. All these kids have grown up in tough circumstances for one reason or another. Now, they’re about to go into adulthood. Putting myself in that position, I lost my dad [Ricky] when I was 11, but I’m so lucky I've always had my family. I meet these young people and they’ve got nobody. They’ve so much responsibility, my heart does go out to them.”

What are your hopes for this film?

“To shine a light on the care system and try and raise awareness. The more people who watch it, hopefully, as a society we can come together and put pressure on the government to do something. There are so many different ways you can help these kids whether you want to be a full-time foster carer or get involved with a charity. It’s sad, you know, this life they’re living, we've got to try and change it.”

Have you and Stacey considered fostering?

“Yes, it's something that we have discussed because we've seen how much my mum's got from it. We always say to Daniel, you think that we were your godsend, but you are our godsend. I think when our kids [Joe and Stacey have a blended family of six children] get older, it’s something we'll definitely think about doing.”

Would you like to make more documentaries?

“You know, I started off in acting and it’s my passion, but I haven't acted since I left EastEnders [after playing Mickey Miller in the soap from 2003 until 2008, reprising the role again in 2011]. Then I did the Jungle [Joe won I’m A Celebrity in 2008], which took me away from it. Now, I’m keen to do more documentaries about social issues. I’d love to return to this and catch up with these young people to see how they’re getting on. Also, we were only focusing on teenagers but there are babies, toddlers, and kids of all ages in care, so I'd quite like to look at the whole system.”

Joe's mum has been a foster parent to two children for over 15 years. (Image credit: BBC)

Teens in Care — additional information

“There are many different ways you can help these kids whether you want to be a full-time foster carer or get involved with a charity,” says Joe. "It’s sad, you know, this life they’re living, we've got to try and change it.”

To learn more visit: Action for Children, NYAS, Community Foster Care and the National Fostering Group.

Is there a trailer for Joe Swash Teens in Care?

No, sadly there isn't a trailer but if one is release we will add it to this guide.