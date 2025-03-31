Kate Garraway's Life Stories 2025: release date, guests and everything we know

Kate Garraway's Life Stories 2025 sees the TV host welcome more famous guests to her show, where they talk about their lives, careers and everything in between.

In previous episodes, Kate has chatted to some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry, the world of politics and the sports world - and former guests of the show include football legend John Barnes, baker and broadcaster Nadiya Hussain and Strictly judge Anton Du Beke.

However, this new series kicks off with Jeremy Kyle in the hot seat as the broadcaster talks about his axed daytime show after it was taken off the air in 2019.

Speaking to Kate the TV host talks about his controversial show, which grilled guests about their private lives. In the end, it was dropped by ITV, but Jeremy has suggested the 'juggernaut' show was already on the way out.

He said: "It was a juggernaut. You'd look now and go, 'It's a bygone era.' We launched in 2005, just before the advent of social media, and that changed everything."

Here is everything you need to know about the new season of Kate Garraway's Life Stories...

Kate Garraway's Life Stories 2025 starts on ITV1 on Tuesday, April 1 at 9 pm with Kate's interview with Jeremy Kyle. The epsiode will then be available on ITVX after it has aired if you need to catch up.

As soon as we get any information about when the next episodes will air, we will update this guide.

Jeremy joins Kate in the hot seat. (Image credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway's Life Stories 2025 episode guide

Episode 1 - Tuesday, April 1

Broadcaster Jeremy Kyle talks about the controversy surrounding his daytime TV talk show and the public scrutiny he faced after its cancellation. Kate explores the personal challenges that shaped him, including his battles with gambling and testicular cancer.

As soon as we know when the second episode will air, we will update this guide.

Is there a trailer for Kate Garraway's Life Stories 2025?

Sadly not, but if one is released by ITV we will add it to this guide.