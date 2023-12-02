Killing Sherlock: Lucy Worsley On The Case Of Conan Doyle — release date, episode guide and everything we know

Killing Sherlock: Lucy Worsley on the Case of Conan Doyle is a three-parter on BBC Two, which sees Sherlock Holmes fan Lucy investigate why his author and creator, Arthur Conan Doyle, was so desperate to kill him off.

Lucy, who last year did a deep-dive into the life of mystery writer Agatha Christie, takes a look into Conan Doyle's troubled childhood in Edinburgh. He was the eldest of nine children who were raised by their mother whilst their father Charles battled with alcoholism and spent time in a mental hospital. We also learn how the detective came to life and why his popular stories were at odds with the writer’s ambition. And Lucy also examines Conan Doyle’s life after Holmes, and how he solved real-life crimes, and asks why he eventually brought the sleuth back to life.

"One huge mystery still remains," says Lucy. "Why didn’t Sherlock Holmes’ creator Arthur Conan Doyle love him as much as the rest of us do? In this series I’m tracking the clues and evaluating the evidence to see where creator and creation diverge."

Killing Sherlock: Lucy Worsley on the Case of Conan Doyle is a three-part series that starts on BBC Two on Sunday December 10 at 9pm when all three episodes also become available on BBCiPlayer.

What happens in Killing Sherlock: Lucy Worsley on the Case of Conan Doyle

Lifelong Sherlock Holmes fan Lucy Worsley delves into the love/hate relationship between the world’s most famous detective, Sherlock Holmes and his creator Arthur Conan Doyle. Meeting descendants, fans and experts, Lucy builds up a picture of Conan Doyle, as both a man and an author, and looks at what motivated him to kill of his most beloved character.

Lucy Worsley, book in hand, outside Sherlock Holmes' fictional residence in London's Baker Street. (Image credit: BBC)

Killing Sherlock: Lucy Worsley on the Case of Conan Doyle episode guide

Here's a brief episode guide for Killing Sherlock: Lucy Worsley on the Case of Conan Doyle...

Episode 1

Lucy takes a look at Conan Doyle’s childhood and his life in Portsmouth, where he worked as a doctor. She sees how Sherlock Holmes came to be and why the author came to resent the perceptive sleuth’s mass-market appeal.

Episode 2

Lucy investigates the writer’s life after he killed off Sherlock Holmes. She learns how he became a spokesman for British imperialism and was desperate to fight for his country. She discovers why he was finally persuaded to write more stories about Holmes and reveals how Conan Doyle became involved in solving real-life mysteries himself.

Episode 3

In the last episode of the series, Lucy explores how Conan Doyle was affected by the death of his son Kingsley and why he turned into a passionate advocate for spiritualism. She sees why this put him at odds with his readers and why he finally relented and brought Holmes back from the dead. We hear how Sherlock Holmes took on a life of his own and look into Conan Doyle’s strained friendship with magician Harry Houdini.

Lucy's in Conan Doyle's childhood city of Porstmouth in episode 1. (Image credit: BBC)

More about Lucy Worsley

Lucy Worsley hosting Channel 5 quiz show Puzzling. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Historian, author, curator and TV presenter Lucy Worsley has fronted numerous shows on historical topics. In 2011 she presented the series If Walls Could Talk: The History of Home and has since made series such as Our Food, Harlots, Housewives and Heroines: A 17th Century History for Girls, Royal History’s Biggest Fibs with Lucy Worsley, Lucy Worsley’s Royal Myths and Secrets and Lucy Worsley Investigates. Last year she presented Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen and she hosts the quiz show Puzzling.