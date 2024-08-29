La Maison: release date, plot, cast, trailer and everything you need to know

La Maison is a French-language drama series on Apple Tv Plus that follows two illustrious yet dysfunctional families as they vie for dominance in the ruthless world of Parisian high-fashion. Starring Lambert Wilson, Amira Casar, Carole Bouquet and Zita Hanrot, it follows iconic fashion house LEDU which is thrown into chaos by an internet scandal. As the legendary brand battles to save itself, it faces a threat from the CEO of its biggest rival who is out for revenge.

Here’s everything you need to know on the stylish series La Maison…

The 10-episode series La Maison will launch on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes available from Friday September 20 2024. These will be followed by a weekly episode release until November 15 2024.

Is there a La Maison trailer...

Yes there's a La Maison trailer which you can take a look at below...

La Maison â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

La Maison plot

La Maison follows the legendary fashion house LEDU which is left in turmoil when its star designer Vincent Ledu (Lambert Wilson) is embroiled in a social media scandal. His former muse Perle Foster (Amira Casar), who has always been in his shadow, teams up with visionary designer Paloma Castel (Zita Hanrot) to save the ailing brand. However, the CEO of rival luxury group Rovel, Diane Rovel (Carole Bouquet) launches an offensive to acquire Maison LEDU. And because her motive is revenge, she’ll stop at nothing to do so.

Amira Casar and Zita Hanrot as Perle and Paloma in La Maison. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

La Maison cast

La Maison stars The Matrix actor Lambert Wilson, who plays designer Vincent Ledu, while Amira Casar (A Small Light and Call Me By Your Name) is his former muse Perle Foster. Zita Hanrot (The Hookup Plan) is next-generation designer Paloma Castel and Carole Bouquet (En therapie) is ruthless rival Diane Rovel. Florence Loiret Caille, Vincent Colombe, Sophie Froissard, Marwan Tinhougga and Antoine Reinartz round out the cast.