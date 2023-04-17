Longest Third Date: release date, true story and everything we know

Longest Third Date explores what happened when two people were forced to quarantine on vacation.

Longest Third Date is a new documentary exploring the true story of what happens when a spontaneous third date is unexpectedly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With dating apps growing in popularity, many of us have been on dates with total strangers, sometimes they've been good and sometimes we've wanted to run away as fast as we can. But what happens when you're forced to quarantine together?

This documentary, featuring footage the pair filmed themselves, answers that exact question, with Matt Robertson and Khani Le telling the story of how they went from flirting on Hinge to spending over 2 and a half months together, putting their chemistry to the test.

It's directed by filmmaker Brent Hodge who is known for his work on A Brony Tale and The Pistol Shrimps, who also serves as producer alongside Jordana Hochman, Sarah Howell, and Eric Hoberman.

Here's everything you need to know about Longest Third Date.

The documentary lands on Netflix globally on Tuesday, April 18. It will be available exclusively on the streaming service, so you'll need a subscription to watch it.

This intriguing documentary sees a spontaneous weekend away getting derailed as a result of global lockdowns, forcing two people to live together for 79 days even though they've only been on three dates.

According to Netflix, the official premise is: "When Matt and Khani match on Hinge, sparks fly. So much so that they spontaneously fly to Costa Rica for their third date — and get stuck as the world shuts down in March 2020. An extended stay in paradise becomes the ultimate test of compatibility."

Filmed during the pandemic, the documentary uses a lot of raw footage to give an in-depth look into what life was like being stuck with someone you barely know in a foreign country.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, a trailer is available and it gives us some background into both Matt Robertson and Khani Le's lives, what they enjoy doing, what was on their Hinge profiles, and so on.

So far it's pretty normal until sparks fly and they plan a last-minute trip to Costa Rica moments before the pandemic spreads, forcing their flights to be canceled and leaving them stranded together.

Take a look...