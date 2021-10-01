'Marie Antoinette': cast, plot, and everything we know about the BBC historical drama

Eight-part historical drama, Marie Antoinette, created and written by The Favourite writer Deborah Davis, focuses on one of the most famous and fearless young queens in history, who is described as “Free, independent and feminist ahead of her time” by the BBC.

Chris Stewart, SVP Sales, UK & Eire, Banijay Rights, said: "Marie Antoinette is an extraordinary fresh new take on one of France’s most iconic — and controversial — figures, filled with stunning scenery, fine performances and epic costumes. Following on from the success of Versailles on BBC2, we are excited to again bring the extravagance and excitement of French court life to UK viewers."

The last French queen before the French Revolution has been at the forefront of many films and TV shows before. One of the most famous being Sofia Coppola’s Oscar-winning film Marie Antoinette, which starred Kirsten Dunst.

There has currently been no release date announced for Marie Antoinette. But we do know it will be on BBC2 and iPlayer. Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition, BBC, said: "Marie Antoinette possesses an enduring fascination and Deborah Davis has a very singular vision for her story — we are truly delighted to be bringing this ambitious project to BBC2 and iPlayer."

What is Marie Antoinette about?

The series tells the story of “the incredibly modern and avant-garde young queen” who was only 14 years old when she left Austria to marry the Dauphin of France, Louis XVI.

At the moment, that’s all that’s been revealed for the plot, but her real story throughout history was a grisly one ending at the guillotine in 1793.

Marie Antoinette cast

Marie Antoinette will be played by Emilia Schüle (Ku’damm 56/63).

Joining writer Deborah Davis in penning this drama are Louise Ironside (The Split), Avril E. Russell (All on a Summer’s Day), and Chloë Moss (Run Sister Run).

Directing the series are Pete Travis (Bloodlands) and Geoffrey Enthoven (Children of Love).

Is there a trailer?

There is currently no trailer out for the series, but we’ll let you know as soon as one is out.