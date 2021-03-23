'Martin & Roman’s Weekend Best' — start date, premise and everything you need to know

Martin & Roman’s Weekend Best is set to liven up ITV's weekend schedule in April.

The father and son duo will be returning to our screens following the success of their first series. The new series will air on both Saturdays and Sundays, and each episode will be an hour in length.

Speaking about the new series, Martin Kemp said: "Roman and I are ready and raring to go for this new series and can't wait to wake up with viewers on Saturday, as well as Sunday mornings.

"We've got brilliant guests lined-up and some fantastic new items, too.”

Roman Kemp added: “I might wind him up (just a bit!) but I love working with my dad. So the fact we get to do the series again - and across the whole weekend - is just brilliant. We've got lots of stuff planned, I can't wait!"

Here's what we know so far...

Martin & Roman’s Weekend Best is set to air on ITV in April 2021, though an exact start date has not yet been confirmed by the broadcaster. We will update this page as soon as it has been announced.

What should we expect from 'Martin & Roman’s Weekend Best'?

According to ITV, the premise is as follows: "Fresh from the success of their first series, the inimitable pair will be bringing more laughs, more games and even more celebrity guests to kick off the weekend. With a little help from 'the cloud', they'll continue to challenge each other, guests and viewers too. Plus, there'll be more playful revelations from the Kemps and plenty of surprises along the way - for the hosts, too."

The show has been renamed to reflect its new air dates, as it was formerly known as Martin & Roman's Sunday Best.

The successful chat show saw the duo playing games with their guests including 'act it out', game of musical charades, and lyric maestro, where two teams try to guess the correct song based on the spoken lyrics.

Exact details of Season 2 are not yet known, so there might be some new games to enjoy! We can't wait to find out more about it.

Who are Martin and Roman Kemp?

Martin Kemp is the bassist for Spandau Ballet, alongside his brother Gary who is one of the band's guitarists.

He is also known for his role as Steve Owen in EastEnders, which he played between 1998–2002.

His son Roman was born in 1993, and has been presenting Capital FM's breakfast show since 2014. He has also appeared on I'm A Celebrity... and has released a personal documentary called Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency on BBC Three where he opens up about his battle with depression.